How To Protect Your Laptop From Thieves And Catch Them In Act

How It Works

Prey uses both hardware and software to keep track of a missing laptop. If you’re lucky, it may even help identify the thief responsible. This is because Prey leverages your webcam, wireless network and desktop screenshots to gather as much peripheral information about a missing device as possible — with the hope of identifying who’s stolen your laptop, and where it may be located. All of this is done discreetly, unbeknownst to a potential thief, and activated shortly after your laptop is marked missing.

There are a few caveats, however. On Mac and Linux, Prey is run as a root process so that it can continue to stay active across user accounts (those concerned about security will be happy to know the developers are investigating a user-space solution for the future revisions). But on Windows, this sort of behaviour isn’t possible; Prey will only activate if a user is logged in. There are a couple solutions — creating a guest account to lure in thieves, or removing login passwords, for example — though the path you choose is up to you.



Those concerned about limited system resources needn’t worry either; both the Mac and Linux client run outside of memory until your laptop is marked as missing, while the Windows build requires only 2-3 MB of RAM. That’s a pretty decent tradeoff for security and piece of mind. As far as configuration goes, you’ll be offered two choices during setup — Control Panel and Standalone — and we’re going to examine the pros and cons for each.

Taking Control

Taking Control Choosing Control Panel is considered the easiest way to setup Prey, and allows you to configure settings and report a missing device via the application’s website. After setting up an account, you can flag your laptop as missing online, and view what information is sent back in the report. By default, this includes things like IP address, geolocation data (if available), and a webcam photo that might just help you identify the culprit. There’s even the option to activate potentially discouraging actions on the remote machine, including an audible alarm, screen lock, or on-screen messages to the supposed culprit.