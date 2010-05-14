How To Protect Your Facebook Account From Scams

Yesterday, Facebook introduced some new features to help users protect their accounts from being accessed by others without the users’ knowledge.



The new features let you register the computers and mobile devices you regularly use to access Facebook, then notify you via email or SMS whenever your account is accessed from a device Facebook doesn’t recognise.

This is a good security innovation for Facebook (and comes at a time when the company needs some positive news about how it handles privacy). Unfortunately, setting it up isn’t entirely straightforward, especially if you want to be notified via text message.

Never fear: we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to setting up these notifications that anyone will be able to follow.

