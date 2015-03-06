Here's how to properly shake hands in 14 different countries

In Brazil and the United States, a firm handshake is expected. This would be off putting in the UK, as the British like to greet each other with a lighter handshake.

Every country has a unique set of customs, and it is important to recognise and respect cultural differences, especially when conducting business around the world.

We created a helpful guide for handshake etiquette across 14 countries, thanks to information from BBC and Mental Floss:

