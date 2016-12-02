You've been eating Toblerone wrong

The INSIDER Summary:

• There’s an easier way to eat Toblerone than what you’ve probably been doing.

• Instead of pulling pieces outwards, simply tap them inwards.

While you might think that there is no wrong way of eating Toblerone — whether it’s nibbling at it, biting off a piece, or inhaling it whole — there’s certainly an easier way to breaking off those delicious triangles.

A YouTube video demonstrating how to “properly” break off a piece of Toblerone went viral in 2014.

Here’s how it works:

You’ve probably been breaking pieces off by pulling them to the outside. This can take some dexterity and muscle power, and often results in chocolate covered digits.

Instead, you should be pushing triangles inwards, towards the rest of the bar.

A simple tap on the tip should do it.

Voila! Easy.

See the video below.

