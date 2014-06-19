How To Eat Watermelon Without Getting Juice All Over Your Face

Eliza McKelvey

Watermelon has always been hard to eat without getting juice all over your face.

In a recent video, YouTube star CrazyRussianHacker claims that he has found the secret to eating watermelon cleanly.

His strategy involves taking a slice of watermelon and then cutting off the two sides of the rind. This leaves the succulent center part of the fruit in a diamond shape and makes it much easier to eat.

Watermelon GifCrazyRussianHacker/YouTube

By cutting off the excess rind, you can now attack the watermelon from any angle without having the rind touch your skin and getting juice all over:

Watermelon Gif #2CrazyRussianHacker/YouTube

Here’s to mess-free summer BBQs.

You can see the full video here.

