How To Eat Watermelon Without Getting Juice All Over Your Face

Watermelon has always been hard to eat without getting juice all over your face.

In a recent video, YouTube star CrazyRussianHacker claims that he has found the secret to eating watermelon cleanly.

His strategy involves taking a slice of watermelon and then cutting off the two sides of the rind. This leaves the succulent center part of the fruit in a diamond shape and makes it much easier to eat.

By cutting off the excess rind, you can now attack the watermelon from any angle without having the rind touch your skin and getting juice all over:

Here’s to mess-free summer BBQs.

You can see the full video here.

