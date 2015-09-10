J.K. Rowling just dropped a bomb on Harry Potter fans, revealing they have been saying Voldemort's name wrong for 15 years

The name “Voldemort” might be spelled with a T, but if you’ve been pronouncing it with one, you’re in for a rude awakening.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the “Harry Potter” series, just set the record straight on Twitter. The name of the villain in her seven books should actually be pronounced “Vol-de-MOR,” not “Vol-de-mort.”

Yes, like he’s french. And yes, that means for the past 15 years and throughout all eight movies, “Harry Potter” fans, actors, and directors have been butchering Voldemort’s name.

The revelation came from a North Carolina man, who tweeted the “Harry Potter” trivia fact on Wednesday:

J.K. Rowling then weighed in:

Oh snap. Every Harry Potter fan’s head jerked, and the reactions started pouring in.

Meanwhile, French people rejoiced:

The Dark Lord himself chimed in. His reasoning: Muggles never listen.

