Uranus Almost Had A Name That Didn't Cause Embarrassment

The common pronunciation of the planet “Uranus” (yoo-RAIN-us) often elicits giggles — to the extent that old reference books avoided using the name whenever possible, according this video by C.G.P. Grey.



But things could have been different for the seventh planet from the Sun.

Before the astronomy community settled on Uranus, Hershel (after the astronomers who discovered it), Neptune, and Georgium Sidus after King George III of England were all in the running.

Ultimately, Uranus was named after the Greek god of the sky, following the tradition of naming planets after figures in Greek and Roman mythology.

For the complete history, watch the entire video below (via Devour):

