Here's The Right Way To Say 11 Whisky Brands You're Mispronouncing

Drinking Scotch is easy, pronouncing the name of the whisky you’re drinking can be challenging. Many brand names use Gaelic, which can be confusing to those unfamiliar with the language’s unique set of phonetics.

We asked Heather Greene to help us out. She’s the director of Whiskey Education and sommelier at New York’s Flatiron Room and she also just wrote a book called “Whisk(e)y Distilled” on the subject.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.