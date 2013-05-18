No One Has Any Clue How To Pronounce The Names Of Luxury Brands

If you’ve ever gotten tripped up trying to pronounce the names Louis Vuitton, Hermès, or Ermenegildo Zegna, you’re not alone.



Bomoda, a Chinese luxury fashion newsletter and e-commerce site (think DailyCandy for Beijing) recently put out a video teaching its users the correct way to pronounce luxury brand names.

It also stopped by Union Square to see if New Yorkers had any clue how to correctly say the names of major luxury brands.

The results are not pretty.

