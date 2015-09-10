J.K. Rowling threw fans for a loop when she revealed the proper way to pronounce 'Voldemort'

On Wednesday, J.K. Rowling revealed yet another piece of Harry Potter trivia on Twitter — many people have been pronouncing Lord Voldemort’s name completely wrong.
Now this: Voldemort, which translates to “flight of death” in French, should not be pronounced with an audible “t” at the end.
It started with a tweet from a Twitter user about how to properly pronounce Voldemort, noting Rowling has discussed pronunciation before.
@Universe_Box One piece of Harry Potter trivia I always forget to mention: the “t” is silent in Voldemort, according to @jk_rowling.
— Michael Lucero (@mhenrylucero) September 9, 2015
Rowling responded, confirming the proper pronunciation.
Here’s her tweet.
… but I’m pretty sure I’m the only person who pronounces it that way. https://t.co/HxhJ5XY5HP
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 9, 2015
Twitter users immediately started buzzing about the news.
There were apologies.
@jk_rowling @mhenrylucero @Universe_Box I’ve pronounced it with a T all my life. I am so sorry, Jo.
— Ardit Haliti (@ardit_haliti) September 9, 2015
Celebrations.
@jk_rowling my 14 year old daughter pronounces it that way too! she’ll be thrilled to know she’s been correct.
— tracey depellegrin (@tracey_423) September 9, 2015
Questions.
@ardit_haliti @jk_rowling THEN WHY, WHEN SHE HAD INPUT IN THE MOVIES, MAKE EVERYONE SAY IT WRONGGGGGG??
— Jess Ronson (@WeasleyRiddle) September 9, 2015
And encouraging tweets from Rowling’s French fans.
@jk_rowling Nope, we French say it with a silent “t” too! #FrenchPeopleAlwaysKnow (well, almost)
— Victoria (@mangoandsalt) September 9, 2015
Finally, Lord Voldemort himself weighed in on the matter.
@jk_rowling Muggles never listen https://t.co/at5koM4Wsq
— The Dark Lord (@Lord_Voldemort7) September 10, 2015
Oh, muggles.
