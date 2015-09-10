J.K. Rowling threw fans for a loop when she revealed the proper way to pronounce 'Voldemort'

On Wednesday, J.K. Rowling revealed yet another piece of Harry Potter trivia on Twitter — many people have been pronouncing Lord Voldemort’s name completely wrong.

Now this: Voldemort, which translates to “flight of death” in French, should not be pronounced with an audible “t” at the end.

It started with a tweet from a Twitter user about how to properly pronounce Voldemort, noting Rowling has discussed pronunciation before.

@Universe_Box One piece of Harry Potter trivia I always forget to mention: the “t” is silent in Voldemort, according to @jk_rowling.

— Michael Lucero (@mhenrylucero) September 9, 2015

Rowling responded, confirming the proper pronunciation.

… but I’m pretty sure I’m the only person who pronounces it that way. https://t.co/HxhJ5XY5HP

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 9, 2015

Twitter users immediately started buzzing about the news.

There were apologies.

@jk_rowling @mhenrylucero @Universe_Box I’ve pronounced it with a T all my life. I am so sorry, Jo.

— Ardit Haliti (@ardit_haliti) September 9, 2015

Celebrations.

@jk_rowling my 14 year old daughter pronounces it that way too! she’ll be thrilled to know she’s been correct.

— tracey depellegrin (@tracey_423) September 9, 2015

Questions.

@ardit_haliti @jk_rowling THEN WHY, WHEN SHE HAD INPUT IN THE MOVIES, MAKE EVERYONE SAY IT WRONGGGGGG??

— Jess Ronson (@WeasleyRiddle) September 9, 2015

And encouraging tweets from Rowling’s French fans.

@jk_rowling Nope, we French say it with a silent “t” too! #FrenchPeopleAlwaysKnow (well, almost)

— Victoria (@mangoandsalt) September 9, 2015

Finally, Lord Voldemort himself weighed in on the matter.

