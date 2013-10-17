Everyone Pronounces IBM CEO Ginni Rometty's Name Wrong

IBM CEO Virginia (aka Ginni) Rometty just appeared at

Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summitand the first question that Fortune journalist Stephanie Mehta asked was about her name.

Turns out most of the world pronounces it wrong. It’s not ROMetty, it’s RomETTY.

Rometty is gracious when folks say it wrong. It doesn’t bother her but it really irks her husband, Mark.

When he complains to her she says, “I don’t know what to tell you. It wasn’t my original name.”

The audience (composed of many powerful women) laughed at that.

Mark Rometty doesn’t go out in public much to correct them. Mark is known only as the owner of the Bam Oil Company, and is an intensely private person who avoids the public spotlight.

