Customers Have No Idea How To Pronounce The Name Of Subway's Latest Product

Subway’s new product is a pizza and flatbread combination called the “Flatizza.”

But despite heavy television promotion, many customers don’t know how to pronounce the name of the dish, writes Candice Choi at The Associated Press.

NPR also criticised the name in a satirical column, saying it’s “embarrassing to say when you have to order one.”

The company gave Choi clarification on the name.

“It’s flah-TEE-zah,” Tony Pace, Subway’s chief marketing officer, told the AP.

Subway had hoped the name would help the product stand out from competitors.

But some customers on Twitter still seemed pretty confused.









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.