How to pronounce famous fashion names like a pro

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Dolce & Gabbana

Hervé Léger. Gianfranco Ferré. Balmain.

They are some of world’s most famous fashion designers and also some of the trickiest names in the fashion lexicon to pronounce, because none are said the way they’re spelled. (That last one is not the same as the as inner-Sydney suburb).

As Mercedes Benz Fashion Week reaches its climax in Sydney, language learning app Babbel has explained the correct way to say 17 top fashion label names.

Here’s the list to save you from the embarrassment of committing a serious crime against fashion.

Balmain - Bahl-mahn Photo: Peter White/Getty Images Christian Lacroix - Kris-tee-an Lah-kwah Photo: Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images Christian Louboutin – Kris-tee-an Loo-boo-tan Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Givenchy - Zjee-vahn-shee Photo: Christian Vierig/GC Image/Getty Images Hervé Léger - Air-vay Lay-jehr Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jean-Paul Gaultier – Jzhon-Paul Go-tee-ay Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Lanvin - Lahn-vahn Photo: Peter White/Getty Images Thierry Mugler - Tee-air-ree Mew-glair Photo: Anotonello Trio/Getty Images Yves Saint Laurent - Eve San Law-ron Photo: Peter White/Getty Images Bottega Veneta - Bow-tay-gah Veh-neh-ta Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images Miuccia Prada - Mew-cha Prah-da Photo: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images Gianfranco Ferré - Gee-an-franco Feh-ray Photo: Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Giambattista Valli - Gee-am-bah-tee-sta Vah-lee Photo: Peter White/Getty Images Moschino - Moss-key-no Photo: Estrop/Getty Images Alessandra Facchinetti - Al-ay-sandra Fack-in-ett-ee Photo: Estrop/Getty Images Salvatore Ferragamo - Sal-vah-tor-re – Feh-ra-gah-mow Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images Miu Miu - Mew Mew Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

