How to pronounce famous fashion names like a pro

Daniella Brandy
Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Dolce & Gabbana

Hervé Léger. Gianfranco Ferré. Balmain.

They are some of world’s most famous fashion designers and also some of the trickiest names in the fashion lexicon to pronounce, because none are said the way they’re spelled. (That last one is not the same as the as inner-Sydney suburb).

As Mercedes Benz Fashion Week reaches its climax in Sydney, language learning app Babbel has explained the correct way to say 17 top fashion label names.

Here’s the list to save you from the embarrassment of committing a serious crime against fashion.

Balmain - Bahl-mahn

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Christian Lacroix - Kris-tee-an Lah-kwah

Photo: Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images

Christian Louboutin – Kris-tee-an Loo-boo-tan

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Givenchy - Zjee-vahn-shee

Photo: Christian Vierig/GC Image/Getty Images

Hervé Léger - Air-vay Lay-jehr

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jean-Paul Gaultier – Jzhon-Paul Go-tee-ay

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lanvin - Lahn-vahn

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Thierry Mugler - Tee-air-ree Mew-glair

Photo: Anotonello Trio/Getty Images

Yves Saint Laurent - Eve San Law-ron

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Bottega Veneta - Bow-tay-gah Veh-neh-ta

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Miuccia Prada - Mew-cha Prah-da

Photo: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Gianfranco Ferré - Gee-an-franco Feh-ray

Photo: Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli - Gee-am-bah-tee-sta Vah-lee

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Moschino - Moss-key-no

Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

Alessandra Facchinetti - Al-ay-sandra Fack-in-ett-ee

Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

Salvatore Ferragamo - Sal-vah-tor-re – Feh-ra-gah-mow

Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Miu Miu - Mew Mew

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

