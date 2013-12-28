3 Clever Ways To Promote Yourself

It’s normal to want to promote yourself and take credit where it’s due. But tooting your own horn too much — and too obviously — can hurt your professional image.

The cleverest self-promoters know that, and have an ingenious way of subtly making themselves look good: by praising others. In a recent post on LinkedIn, leadership expert Jeff Haden writes that the best way to strengthen your personal image is by helping those around you succeed.

Haden suggests three counterintuitive ways to accomplish this. First, he says, let others get the public glory. “Sure, maybe you really did do all the work,” he writes. “It doesn’t matter. Give someone else the glory.” When your team shines, others remember that you’re the one who helped lead them there.

Second, Haden says to talk about a customer’s success rather than the company’s. “The fact that your customers are such smart and savvy people reflects well on you,” he explains.

Third and finally, he recommends letting employees lead meetings about projects they completed. Introduce the item by saying “Lena is going to walk us through the process,” and then hand the reins to her. “Everyone already knows you’re in charge; the fact that your employees get things done reflects well on you,” he adds.

