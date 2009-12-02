How To Promote Your Business On Flickr

When marketing your company online at social media sites, don’t forget Flickr, the photo sharing site owned by Yahoo.

The main idea is that Flickr allows a small biz to promote itself visually for next to nothing.

Take advantage of this chance to do some creative marketing, and use your Flickr account to connect with your customers (or potential customers) through imagery.

Not sure where to start? Rohit Bhargava offers some tips on how to maximise your Flickr marketing strategy at the Open Forum:

Share real time – One of the most powerful benefits of Flickr is that when you are at an event or something current that people are likely to care about in a particular timeframe, speed of getting photos online matters. If you have a blog, configure it to work with Flickr. If you are using a computer, use the Flickr Uploadr tool to get your images online faster. The closer to your event you can get your photos up, the more likely it is that people will use them to refer to, share with others and drive traffic to.

Tag properly – Tagging sometimes seems like the online equivalent of going to the dentist, you know you should do it but always manage to put it off in place of doing something else first. On Flickr, tags are a big reason that people can find images and tagging yours properly is a necessary step. Use the right descriptive keywords, but also check and see what people are already searching for and see if any of those tags may apply to your images. Aside from direct links, many of your image views on Flickr will likely come from people searching for these tags.

Actively promote and approve reuse – Lots of services, bloggers and media are now using Flickr images to power their own stories and media. Once you start getting your imagery noticed, you will likely start to receive invitations for permission to reuse your photos. This means your photos are gaining traction. Try to approve the requests quickly and encourage more people to use your images … and credit you properly for them, of course.

