How to print a PowerPoint presentation with notes to keep you organised and help your audience follow along

Shutterstock Providing printed PowerPoint slides with notes can help your audience follow along.

It’s easy to print a PowerPoint presentation with notes so that you can reference talking points or so that your audience can follow every detail.

To print a PowerPoint slide presentation with notes, all you have to do is change the print settings to include presentation notes.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

PowerPoint, the presentation program from Microsoft, offers a plethora of features that can help you make the best presentation possible. One of these features is the ability to print your PowerPoint presentations with speaker notes.

This feature could be incredibly useful in business settings, especially if you are giving a very detailed presentation and you want to give your audience the ability to follow along easily.

It can also be useful to help you rehearse your presentation, or keep you organised when you’re giving it.

It’s simple to print your PowerPoint slides with notes. All you have to do is change one setting in the “Print” menu. It’s a little different if you use a Mac instead of a PC, but the two processes are very similar.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to print PowerPoint with notes on a PC



1. With PowerPoint open on your PC, click “File” in the top left corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘File’ in the upper left corner.

2. In the sidebar of the “File” menu, click “Print.”

3. On the “Print” menu, under “Settings”, click the dropdown menu that allows you to choose how to print the slides. Click “Full Page Slides,” which will reveal a dropdown menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘Full Page Slides’ from the ‘Print’ menu.

4. From the dropdown menu, select “Notes Pages.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select ‘Notes Pages’ from the dropdown menu.

5. Then, select “Print.”

How to print PowerPoint with notes on a Mac



1. With PowerPoint open on your Mac, click “File” in the top left corner.

2. In the pop-up print menu, click “Show Details.”

3. In the “Layout” box, click “Notes” to add the presentation notes.

4. Make sure all your other settings are configured as you want them.

5. Then, select “Print.”

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.