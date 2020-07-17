How to print a PowerPoint presentation with notes to keep you organised and help your audience follow along

- It’s easy to print a PowerPoint presentation with notes so that you can reference talking points or so that your audience can follow every detail.
PowerPoint, the presentation program from Microsoft, offers a plethora of features that can help you make the best presentation possible. One of these features is the ability to print your PowerPoint presentations with speaker notes.
This feature could be incredibly useful in business settings, especially if you are giving a very detailed presentation and you want to give your audience the ability to follow along easily.
It can also be useful to help you rehearse your presentation, or keep you organised when you’re giving it.
It’s simple to print your PowerPoint slides with notes. All you have to do is change one setting in the “Print” menu. It’s a little different if you use a Mac instead of a PC, but the two processes are very similar.
How to print PowerPoint with notes on a PC
1. With PowerPoint open on your PC, click “File” in the top left corner.
2. In the sidebar of the “File” menu, click “Print.”
3. On the “Print” menu, under “Settings”, click the dropdown menu that allows you to choose how to print the slides. Click “Full Page Slides,” which will reveal a dropdown menu.
4. From the dropdown menu, select “Notes Pages.”
5. Then, select “Print.”
How to print PowerPoint with notes on a Mac
1. With PowerPoint open on your Mac, click “File” in the top left corner.
2. In the pop-up print menu, click “Show Details.”
3. In the “Layout” box, click “Notes” to add the presentation notes.
4. Make sure all your other settings are configured as you want them.
5. Then, select “Print.”
