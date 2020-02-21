How to print from a Microsoft Edge browser, and what to do if a page won't print correctly

- You can print from a Microsoft Edge browser by going into your options menu, or by using a keyboard command.
- You can print most web pages in Microsoft Edge, or files like PDFs that are displayed in the browser.
- If you find that a page won’t print correctly from Microsoft Edge, try taking a screenshot of it first.
There are many situations where printing a webpage is better than sending the link to someone.
Editors and proofreaders, for example, might have a much easier time going over long pages of text in paper format than with digital copies.
Fortunately, it’s quick and easy to print from Microsoft Edge, no matter whether you’re using a Mac or PC.
Here’s what you need to know.
How to print from a Microsoft Edge browser
1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac or PC and open the page that you want to print.
2. Open the options menu by clicking the three dots in the top-right corner.
3. Click “Print.”
4. A preview will appear, showing how the page will be printed out on paper. If this is satisfactory, set the printing preferences on the left however you’d like, and then click “Print.”
You can also press Ctrl + P on a PC, or Command + P on a Mac to open the printing menu quickly.
If you’ve opened the printing menu, but find that the page doesn’t look correct when previewed, you might want to instead take a screenshot of the page and print that.
1.Take a screenshot (or multiple screenshots) of what you want to print. Edge also has a specific browser extension that lets you turn an entire webpage into a single photo, which can be found here.
2. Open the screenshot on your computer, outside of Edge.
3. Print it by pressing Ctrl + P on your PC, or Command + P on your Mac.
