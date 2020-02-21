How to print from a Microsoft Edge browser, and what to do if a page won't print correctly

Shutterstock There are a few ways to print from Microsoft Edge.

You can print from a Microsoft Edge browser by going into your options menu, or by using a keyboard command.

You can print most web pages in Microsoft Edge, or files like PDFs that are displayed in the browser.

If you find that a page won’t print correctly from Microsoft Edge, try taking a screenshot of it first.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are many situations where printing a webpage is better than sending the link to someone.

Editors and proofreaders, for example, might have a much easier time going over long pages of text in paper format than with digital copies.

Fortunately, it’s quick and easy to print from Microsoft Edge, no matter whether you’re using a Mac or PC.

Here’s what you need to know.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to print from a Microsoft Edge browser



1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac or PC and open the page that you want to print.

2. Open the options menu by clicking the three dots in the top-right corner.

3. Click “Print.”

4. A preview will appear, showing how the page will be printed out on paper. If this is satisfactory, set the printing preferences on the left however you’d like, and then click “Print.”

You can also press Ctrl + P on a PC, or Command + P on a Mac to open the printing menu quickly.

Ross James/Business Insider You’ll be able to review the print before you send it to the printer.

If you’ve opened the printing menu, but find that the page doesn’t look correct when previewed, you might want to instead take a screenshot of the page and print that.

1.Take a screenshot (or multiple screenshots) of what you want to print. Edge also has a specific browser extension that lets you turn an entire webpage into a single photo, which can be found here.

Ross James/Business Insider ‘One Click Screenshot’ will turn the entire page into one photo.

2. Open the screenshot on your computer, outside of Edge.

3. Print it by pressing Ctrl + P on your PC, or Command + P on your Mac.

Ross James/Business Insider While this is a roundabout solution, it’s a good way to print pages that your browser can’t handle as well.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.