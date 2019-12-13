How to print emails from your iPhone using either the default Mail app or Gmail

NurPhoto/Getty Images It’s easy to print emails from your iPhone on Mail or Gmail.

You can easily print emails from your iPhone, as long as you have a printer set up nearby with wireless capabilities.

You can print emails from your iPhone from the built-in Mail app or from a downloaded app like Gmail.

Your iPhone and printer need to be on the same Wi-Fi network in order for you to print emails (or anything else) from your iPhone.

Technology really does keep making our lives easier and easier. Printing was once a laborious task, needing a physical connection between the printer and computer. So if you had something you wanted to print from your phone, you’d need to send it to your computer first.

Today, if you have an iPhone and a wireless printer using the same Wi-Fi network, you can print a photo, note, or email off your phone in less time than it took me to write this sentence.

If you want to print an email from an iPhone, you just need to know where to tap.

How to print an email from an iPhone in the Mail app



How to print an email from an iPhone in the Mail app



1. Find and open the email you want to print.

2. Tap the little arrow in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Steven John/Business Insider In a multi-email chain, you can print every email by selecting the most recent, or you can tap on any individual email from the chain to select only that one.

3. Scroll down in the menu and tap “Print.”

4. Select the printer that you want to use.

5. Adjust any settings as you’d like and then tap “Print” at the top-right.

How to print an email from an iPhone in the Gmail app



1. In the Gmail app, find and tap on the email you want to print.

2. Tap the three little dots to the right of the sender’s name.

Steven John/Business Insider Note that there are also three dots higher up on the screen that also hide a printing option.

3. Tap “Print” and then select AirPrint to locate your wireless printer.

4. Check your settings, then hit “Print.”

