How to print contacts from your iPhone using iCloud, to have physical copies whenever you need them

Getty You can’t easily print contacts directly from an iPhone, but you can do it from a computer.

To print contacts from an iPhone, you’ll want to sync your contacts with iCloud, and then access them through a computer.

There’s no way to print out a list of your contacts directly from an iPhone, unless you copy and paste each contact into a word processor.

Can you remember the last time you memorized a friend’s phone number? If you’re like most people in 2019, you haven’t felt the need to know a person’s phone number by heart in ages – even the number of someone near and dear to you.

But in our hyper-digitised age, we sometimes forget how important it can be to have physical backups.

In a pinch, having hard copies of your contacts can come in handy. This is especially true if your iPhone has been lost, stolen, or is miles away from a charger.

Fortunately, Apple makes it easy to print all your iPhone contacts into a compact, organised list. All you’ll need to do is sync your contacts to iCloud.

It should be noted that you can’t print them directly from an iPhone – that is, unless you want to copy and paste each contact directly into a word processor like the Notes app, or Google Docs.



Here are the steps you’ll need to print your contacts, starting with how to enable iCloud syncing.

How to print contacts from your iPhone



Sync your contacts to iCloud



1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap your name at the top to open your Apple ID profile.

3. Open the “iCloud” settings page.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap the iCloud tab.

4. You’ll see a list of “Apps Using iCloud.” Enable “Contacts,” which will be near the top of the list.

5. If asked if you want to merge any existing contacts on your iPhone, select “Merge.” This will let your phone share data with iCloud, and means that whenever you update a contact on your phone, iCloud will update too.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Your Apple ID gives access to your iCloud, a hub for features that you can also reach from a laptop or desktop computer.

Print your iCloud contacts from a computer



1. Now that everything is synced up, you’ll be able to see your contacts when logged into iCloud.com. Go there on a desktop computer.

2. Sign in with your Apple ID.

3. Open “Contacts.”

4. In the bottom left, click the gear icon. Click “Select all,” and then click the icon again to select “Print.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider One of the nicest features is the well-organised list Apple automatically creates — no tedious formatting in a Word document needed.

Your contacts will be previewed in an easy to read and compactly formatted list, ready to print.

