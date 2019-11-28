How to print a shipping label on PayPal to ship items you've sold online

Shutterstock/I AM NIKOM You can print a shipping label through PayPal to send your packages through UPS or USPS.

You can easily print a shipping label on PayPal for items you have sold on eBay or one of the many other retailers who accept the online payment platform.

You can use one of two shipping options when creating shipment labels with PayPal: UPS or USPS.

Be sure to carefully weigh and measure the packages to be sent out before you calculate shipping, as inaccurate information can lead to returns.

PayPal couldn’t make things any easier as far as online shopping is concerned.

With just a few quick clicks, that pair of shoes, vintage album, or new purse is on the way, and your payment has been handled digitally with all but zero effort.

Shippers of online purchases also have things pretty easy thanks to PayPal, which allows for the creation of shipment labels via your printer.

Here’s how to print a shipping label for a product paid for via PayPal.

How to print a shipping label on PayPal



1. Log into your PayPal account on your PC or Mac and click on the “Activity” tab.

Steven John/Business Insider Click on ‘Activity’ in the top menu.

2. Locate the sale in question and click on the bubble with the words “Print shipping label.”

Steven John/Business Insider Click the ‘Print shipping label’ button.

3. If prompted (as you will be the first time you use this service) verify your address, phone number, and the type of printer you want to use, then select the packaging and shipment options you will use and enter your package weight and dimensions.

Steven John/Business Insider Enter in your information and preferred shipping method.

4. Click the “Calculate Shipping Cost” button, then click “Confirm and Pay” to have you PayPal account billed and get a printable label you can affix to the package you’re sending.

Steven John/Business Insider Click ‘Calculate Shipping Cost.’

Now drop off the package at the Post Office or a UPS store to ship the item.

