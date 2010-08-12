How To Prevent Your Unhappy Employees From Going Postal

Steven Slater’s dramatic exit from his job at Jet Blue yesterday has many employers wondering if a similar situation is likely to happen at their workplace.



Turns out, the answer is yes.

Alexander Hiam, leadership consultant and author of the American Management Association textbook Motivational Management, says that a third of the American workforce is consistently unhappy with their jobs.

Individuals in this group fall into three categories, he says: those who choose to fight (as Slater did), those who choose flight (leaving for a different job), and those who simply freeze (feeling so helpless that they just do the bare minimum to get by.)

None of these options are good for business.

Fortunately, there are some things you can do to find out what your employees are most unhappy about, so you can take action and improve your workplace.

Hiam lays out a three-step process that managers can go through to directly assess employee complaints and instill a procedure for addressing the biggest problems:

1. Collect a list of problems and complaints from all your employees, and share your findings rapidly so everyone can see what the dominant issues are.

2. Form innovation squads to pull enthusiastic employees into the process of generating good new ideas and approaches based on the findings, making the criteria clear in advance for practical, doable proposals so that the teams don’t feel let down later if their million dollar project doesn’t get funding.

3. Implement the top idea at once, the second-best idea shortly thereafter, and so on, until at least five good ideas are in place and functioning well, then repeat the process.

He notes, “The trick to making this process produce positive momentum is to do it rapidly... Innovating benefits employees and their employers not just by producing improvements, but also by building momentum and setting an exciting pace that draws people out of their slumps.”

