A midwife shared her drugstore hack for preventing razor bumps when shaving your pubic hair

Bebeto Matthews/AP

Certified nurse midwife Heather Helton has worked in sexual health for 19 years, and recently shared a step-by-step TikTok on how to safely groom your pubic hair.

Helton walked through the steps that can help prevent razor burn and ingrown hairs, two common issues her patients cite when they shave down there.

She recommended cleansing and exfoliating the area, using a men’s razor, and dabbing witch hazel on the area post-shave.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Certified nurse midwife Heather Helton recently revealed her go-to method for achieving a razor bump-free shave, and it only requires drugstore products.

Helton, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, has worked in women’s health for 19 years. During that time, she’s come up with an effective and safe way to shave the pubic area, which she recently shared on her TikTok.

She told Insider that her patients and two teenage daughters inspired her to create bite-sized informational videos on the popular social-media platform.

Her pubic-hair shaving video, which has more than 5.3 million views, walks viewers through the best direction to shave, how to prep the skin, and which products are best for shaving and aftercare.

Helton said people aren’t often taught how to correctly groom their pubic hair, and that’s why she believes her video went viral.

“I mean, I don’t really know that I was ever taught how to shave. I don’t think any of my friends were. It’s not one of those things that’s talked about, so with all of the questions that I see in the office and that I hear teens talk about, I was like, ‘Well, let’s go ahead and start making some TikToks,'” Helton told Insider.

Take a warm shower and clean your skin with soap

Helton stressed that it’s not medically necessary or more hygienic to shave or groom your pubic hair. It’s just a personal preference.

For those who want to remove some or all of the hair on their vulvas, Helton said to first take a warm shower and clean the pubic area with unscented soap designed for sensitive skin, like Dove’s Beauty Bar.

“This helps remove any dirt or bacteria on the skin,” she said.

If you’ve never shaved before, you should trim the hairs you plan to remove before hopping in the shower to prevent a clogged razor, Helton said.

Exfoliate to remove dead skin cells

Next, Helton suggested exfoliating anywhere you plan to shave.

“This will help remove dead skin cells and help get a closer shave. A plain, basic exfoliant is best, but this just depends on what works best for each person,” she said in the video.

The exfoliant you use is a personal choice, Helton told Insider, but one with as few ingredients as possible will prevent skin irritation.

Helton personally likes the St. Ives Apricot Walnut Scrub, but suggested dabbing a small amount of the product on your pubic area to spot-test it the first time. If you notice burning, stinging, or another adverse reaction, you should choose a different exfoliant, she said.

Shave in the direction your hair grows, and rinse your razor often

Now that the skin is prepped, it’s time to shave.

Helton said razors marketed for men are best because they tend to be sharpest.

Use a brand-new razor to shave in short strokes in the same direction your hair grows, Helton said, adding that you should rinse the razor after each stroke “because a hair-clogged razor won’t take as much hair off.”

She said to go over each area as few times as possible in order to prevent skin irritation.

Dab on witch hazel and hydrocortisone cream

Once you’re done shaving, Helton suggested using drugstore products to prevent inflammation, which can give rise to ingrown hairs and bumps.

First, dab a bit of witch hazel that has 14% or less alcohol content.

After the witch hazel dries, “apply a thin layer of 1% hydrocortisone cream to the area. Allow it to dry, then continue with your normal out-of-the-shower routine, moisturizing as usual,” she said in the TikTok.

Wait until you notice at least a little bit of hair regrowth to shave and go through this process again, Helton told Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.