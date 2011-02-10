INTERTANKO's Complete Guide To Preventing And Dealing With Pirate Attacks

Photo: http://www.synthstuff.com

Somali pirates are officially getting bolder, and the shipping industry is freaking out.They have hijacked two oil tankers in the past two days alone.



INTERTANKO’s Joe Angelo told Reuters: “The piracy situation is now spinning out of control. If piracy in the Indian Ocean is left unabated, it will strangle… crucial shipping lanes with the potential to severely disrupt oil flows to the US and the rest of the world.”

For anyone sailing around Africa, we’ve provided highlights from INTERTANKO “Practical Measures To Avoid, Deter Or Delay Piracy Attacks.”

PRECAUTION: Avoid the Gulf of Aden if possible Reported incidents in 2008: 92 60 attacks on merchant vessels. 32 merchant vessels hijacked. Source: Intertanko PRECAUTION: Avoid the Horn of Africa if possible Reported incidents in 2008: 19 9 attacks on merchant vessels. 10 merchant vessels hijacked. Source: Intertanko PREPARATION: Install CCTV, alarms, and upper deck lighting Once an attack is underway and pirates are firing weaponry at the vessel, it is difficult and dangerous to observe whether the pirates have managed to gain access to the vessel. The use of CCTV coverage allows a degree of monitoring of the progress of the attack from a less exposed position. Sounding the ship's alarms/whistle serves to inform the vessel's crew that a piracy attack has commenced and, importantly, demonstrates to any potential attacker that the ship is aware of the attack and is reacting to it. Source: Intertanko PREPARATION: Protect access to equipment and the bridge Pirates generally board vessels with little in the way of equipment other than personal weaponry. It is important to try to deny pirates the use of ship's tools or equipment that may be used to gain entry into the superstructure of the vessel. Tools and equipment that may be of use to the pirates should be stored in a secure location. Source: Intertanko PREPARATION: Put barbed wire on the gunwales and other barriers Pirates typically use ladders and grappling hooks with rope attached to board vessels underway, so physical barriers can be used to make this difficult. Coating gunwhales and other potentially vulnerable structures with 'anti-climb' paint may be considered. It is recommended that warning signs of the electrified fence or barrier are displayed -- inward facing in English/language of the crew, outward facing in Somali. Source: Intertanko PREPARATION: Install water spray and foam hoses The use of water spray and/or foam monitors has been found to be effective in detering or delaying pirates attempting to board a vessel. It is recommended that hoses and foam monitors (delivering water) should be fixed in position to cover likely pirate access routes. Source: Intertanko PREPARATION: Double your lookouts -- and even use fake lookouts Well constructed dummies placed at strategic locations around the vessel can give an impression of greater numbers of people on watch. Ensure that there are sufficient binoculars for the enhanced bridge team. Consider using night vision optics, if available. Source: Intertanko IMMINENT ATTACK: Go fast If a potential attack is detected early, the ability to outrun the attackers will defeat the attack before it develops. It is therefore recommended that vessels proceed at full sea speed. Note: The small boats used by the pirates can be vulnerable to stern wash. To date, there have been no reported successful attacks at speeds over 16 knots. Source: Intertanko IMMINENT ATTACK: Make a distress call Standard Ship's Message Format: 1. Ship's name and callsign, IMO number, Inmarsat IDs (plus ocean region code) and MMSI 2. Ship's position (and time of position UTC) 3. Nature of event Source: Intertanko ATTACK: Remain calm. Do not use firearms Do not use firearms, even if available. Do not use flash photography, which may be mistaken for muzzle flashes by the pirates or by any military forces sent to assist. Do not use flares or other pyrotechnics as weapons against pirates. Source: Intertanko Here's more info on international dangers Click here to check out the US Air Force's threat analysis →

