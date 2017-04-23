Here's a handy trick to keep your iPhone from making noise when you plug it in

Every time you plug in your iPhone, it makes a noise — either a soft chime or the sound it makes when it vibrates.

Even if your iPhone is in Do Not Disturb mode, or you have it in silent mode, it will still vibrate. That’s often enough to wake some people up, perhaps your partner, if you’re plugging in your phone late at night.

There’s no way to turn this off. But Mac Kung Fu found a brilliant workaround that will let you charge your phone noiselessly.

Simply put your phone in camera mode before plugging it in. You don’t have to take a photo — just press the home button to return to the lock screen.

If you have the latest version of iOS, opening camera mode from the lock screen is easy. Simply swipe left, like so:

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.