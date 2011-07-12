How To Prevent Another Spam Attack From Google+

Google’s servers for Google+ ran out of space this weekend, causing users to be bombarded with repeated notifications e-mails.



By default, Google+ will e-mail you when there’s activity on you account, just like Facebook does. Even when everything is working fine, that can still get annoying if you’re a popular person on the young social network.

Here’s how to turn e-mail alerts off:

Click the “Options” gear symbol on the upper right corner of your screen. Select “Google+ Settings.”

Click the “Google+ tab” and scroll down to the “Receive Notifications” section.

Uncheck the activities you don’t want to receive notifications for. (We suggest unchecking all of them to avoid another spamming incident.)

Here’s a screenshot of the notifications settings:

Photo: Screenshot

