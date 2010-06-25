How To Prevent A Corporate Scandal From Damaging Your Professional Reputation

Photo: 3.bp.blogspot.com

The fates and reputations of the head honchos at scandal-ridden companies are often decided upon in courts or the media.But what happens to those countless employees who had no involvement in their company’s downfall? Are their professional reps forever tarnished, too?



Not necessarily, Matthew Rothenberg, Editor-in-Chief of TheLadders.com, tells us — but there are definitely a few extra measures these individuals need to take when they’re looking for new jobs.

Rothenberg tells us how someone should handle a negatively-perceived company on their resume and during their interview process to minimize the damage — and how they might be able to use the situation to their advantage.

On your resume: You don't necessarily need to leave the offending company off your resume, Rothenberg says. The most important thing to do is to highlight your roles and responsibilities, and mention any ways you helped manoeuvre through the crisis. If you're really concerned about how potential recruiters might respond to a really problematic company name, you can leave it off; just describe what type of company it was, rather than naming it outright. Prepare for the question Don't badmouth -- distance yourself The number one ground rule of a successful interview is 'Don't badmouth your former employers,' says Rothenberg. So, instead, you should do everything you can to distance yourself from the scandal. 'Make clear your lack of involvement in the overall situation,' he suggests. 'Focus on your contributions to the company and your... value proposition.' Focus on your integrity Describe what you learned from the situation This is also a chance to share what you learned from the crisis. Describe 'the lessons you learned, and emphasise how you came out a better employee,' says Rothenberg. Have references standing by to vouch for you Rothenberg warns that having references who can vouch for you is crucial. Your skills and integrity are the most important points they should address, he says. They need to be able to attest to your ethics and how you've conducted yourself in the past, so make sure you prepare them for that. Overall, focus on you and your value proposition -- not the company A corporate scandal that you had nothing to do with shouldn't dominate your employee profile. Once the situation has been addressed, make sure to focus on your skills, your value proposition, and the contributions you made to the company, just like you would with any other position. Spin it positively If you weren't involved, a corporate scandal won't necessarily tarnish your professional reputation, Rothenberg stresses. And, if you handle it right, it could even make you stand out in a good way. The keys are to: focus on how you behaved throughout the situation

prove that your personal ethics are sterling

have others in the industry who can vouch for you

and describe how you've come out a better employee because of it. By addressing the scandal and then re-focusing on your skills and contributions, you'll prevent an unfortunate past position from affecting your future options. Now, don't miss... 20 Habits Of Highly-Effective Job Seekers >



