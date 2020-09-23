How to present in Google Meet to share your computer or phone screen with meeting members

asiandelight/gettyimages Google Meet is a reliable way for offices, teams, and other groups to schedule and host virtual meetings.

When you present your screen in Google Meet, you allow other attendees to view documents, webpages and more that are visible on your device’s screen.

Google Meet enables you to present your screen using either your computer or a mobile device.

Presenting your screen in Google Meet is equivalent to screen sharing, and comes with some privacy concerns that Google will alert you about before you agree to share your screen.

In the age of remote work, Google Meet, the teleconferencing tool from Google, offers businesses and teams a reliable option outside of industry leader Zoom.

Among its many tools, Google Meet gives you the ability to virtually “present” to other members of your meeting. Presenting in Google Meet is essentially screen sharing, and allows you to share your entire screen or a specific window in a meeting.

This way, your co-workers and team members can see the documents, presentations, spreadsheets, or webpages you’re looking at and working on for easier collaboration.

All it takes is a few taps or clicks to present in Google Meet. Here’s how to do it.

How to present in Google Meet using a computer

1. Join a Google Meet conference.

2. Click on “Present now,” located in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The bottom bar in your Google Meet window allows you to control several settings, including captions.

3. In the sub-menu that appears, select whether you want to share “Your entire screen,” “A window,” or “A Chrome tab.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider These three options let you customise how much and which parts of your screen are shared with the group.

4. Select the area of your screen you wish to share in the window that pops up.

5. Click “Share.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This will begin the screen sharing process, and your meeting will no longer be able to see you.

6. To stop presenting, choose either “Stop presenting” in the middle of the screen or “Stop sharing” at the bottom of the screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This will revert your screen to its normal orientation, where meeting members can see your face.

How to present in Google Meet using a mobile device

1. Join the Google Meeting.

2. Tap on the icon emblazoned with three vertical dots located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. In the menu that appears, tap “Share screen.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This window also features controls for in-call messages and captions.

4. Tap “Start sharing.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This will give viewers the ability to see everything on your screen, including notifications.

5. A pop-up may appear explaining the risks of sharing your screen with others. Select “Start now” to confirm.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider If you wish to proceed, you acknowledge that Gmail can capture sensitive information displayed on your screen or played from your device.

6. Your screen should now be visible to the other members of the meeting, and you can proceed with your presentation.

7. To stop presenting, select “Stop sharing” in the Google Meet menu located within the vertical dotted menu.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You may also be able to tap a ‘Stop Sharing’ button hovering on the screen.

