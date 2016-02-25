How to prepare your taxes if you're a freelancer

A 2015 report from the Freelancers’ Union and Upwork found that nearly 54 million Americans do some type of freelance work. According to the report, 43% of these freelancers are millennials, and 83% of the freelancers surveyed think “the best days are ahead” for their method of work.

Freelancing is catching on.

Come tax season, though, taking on freelance projects might seem a little less appealing. Taxes are complicated for everyone — but freelancers have a whole host of special considerations.

The infographic below, from Fraim CPA, outlines the tax preparation steps any freelancer will want to keep in mind, all year long.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.