How to prepare your taxes if you're a freelancer

Libby Kane
Working home office laptopShutterstock

A 2015 report from the Freelancers’ Union and Upwork found that nearly 54 million Americans do some type of freelance work. According to the report, 43% of these freelancers are millennials, and 83% of the freelancers surveyed think “the best days are ahead” for their method of work.

Freelancing is catching on.

Come tax season, though, taking on freelance projects might seem a little less appealing. Taxes are complicated for everyone — but freelancers have a whole host of special considerations.

The infographic below, from Fraim CPA, outlines the tax preparation steps any freelancer will want to keep in mind, all year long.

Infographic taxes freelancersFraim CPA

