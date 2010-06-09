Photo: Leonid Mamchenkov via Flickr

Call it the “dog and pony show.” Call it the most gruelling three weeks of your life.



Call it what you will – the Roadshow may be the single most defining moment of your company’s history.

If it’s successful, it leads to an IPO price that has you shooting champagne corks through the cubicle aisles at the office.

If it’s not successful, it could lead to a lackluster performance on opening day, and a management team and board left scratching their heads (and reaching for the nearest bottle of something strong).

With many feeling hopeful for 2011 IPOs, now’s the time to be plotting and planning so your team is in a position to make a lasting impression on the investment ecosystem.

Click here to see how to prepare for your IPO roadshow >

Bronwyn Saglimbeni works with clients to improve their public speaking and media relations skills; Olivia Fox Cabane focuses on high-potential leadership development. Check out their respective work at Bronwyn Communications and AskOlivia.com.

Master the art of first impressions You only get one chance to make a good first impression, and the things that influence first impressions may come as a surprise to you. The MIT Media Lab concluded after extensive studies that they could predict the success or failure of business plan pitches with 87% accuracy without listening to a single word of content--based only on the pitcher's body language. How good is your team's body language? Think about each person you'll have facing investors--is every one of them ready for the spotlight? And if not, what are you doing to fix the situation? Tell a vivid story Be really, fully present Have you ever felt only half present in a conversation because part of your mind was thinking about something else? You may think this is all happening inside your head, but it's also playing out across your face. Yes, you can control your main facial expressions most of the time--but not all the time. Your true emotions will often sneak through, even if just for a split second, forming what scientists call a 'micro-expression' on your face. No matter how brief that expression, the person facing you is going to spot it: research showed people read your emotions in a flash--as fast as 17 milliseconds. Listen to understand, not just to reply Dismantle the impostor syndrome Deliver a presentation that helps, not hinders Now, check out our guide to rocking presentations: How To Ace Your Next Presentation >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.