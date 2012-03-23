How To Prepare For Your Big Interview With Google

Photo: Google

Interviewing with Google is stressful if you’re a software engineer.You’ll have to solve very tough problems.



You’ll have to do things outside of your comfort zone, like write code on a white board.

Most of all: you probably really, really want this job. Google is considered one of the most fun places to work in the world and has some ridiculous perks.

You’re probably nervous and freaking out over how to prepare. Luckily, someone who interviewed with Google and got offered a job there has posted a primer of how to prepare for the interview on Quora.

Here are some of the best tips:

Check out Glassdoor.com and other career sites, which should have old questions that recruiters and interviewers have asked others that have applied.

Ask your recruiter for as much information about the interview as possible and interview with other companies, so you know what to expect from a tech company interview.

Look at the problems Google has posted in its Code Jam competitions to get a sense of what Google is looking for in an engineer. Books about technical interviewing questions can be helpful, so don’t discount them.

Practice on a blackboard — NOT a computer.

Relax. If you mess up one interview, don’t worry — you’ll have more than one chance with a second or third interview.

Follow other best practices for interviewing at just about any company. That means having other job offers helps, and don’t freak out if you receive a question you don’t understand.

