13 Money Lies You Should Stop Telling Yourself By Age 65

Though most of today’s workers have already accepted the fact that they’ll work well past the age of 65, there’s just something about that number –– 65 –– that still feels like an unofficial finish line.



And people are really feeling the pressure.

Half of workers said they aren’t prepared for retirement in a 2013 Employee Benefit Research Institute report. Less than 20 years ago, that figure was only 27%.

Who can blame them? We’re barely over the recession and many Americans are in more debt and earning less than ever, while fixed costs like health care, housing and education only get higher.

To make matters worse, our own mindsets about growing old could be sabotaging our efforts to live well later in life. With the help of several experts, we’ve rounded up some of the most damaging money lies people tell themselves on the road to retirement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.