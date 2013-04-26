13 Money Lies You Should Stop Telling Yourself By Age 65

Though most of today’s workers have already accepted the fact that they’ll work well past the age of 65, there’s just something about that number –– 65 –– that still feels like an unofficial finish line.
And people are really feeling the pressure.
Half of workers said they aren’t prepared for retirement in a 2013 Employee Benefit Research Institute report. Less than 20 years ago, that figure was only 27%.
Who can blame them? We’re barely over the recession and many Americans are in more debt and earning less than ever, while fixed costs like health care, housing and education only get higher.
To make matters worse, our own mindsets about growing old could be sabotaging our efforts to live well later in life. With the help of several experts, we’ve rounded up some of the most damaging money lies people tell themselves on the road to retirement.
Think again. Even student loan debt can chase you into retirement.
The Treasury Department has been withholding as much as 15% of Social Security benefits from a rapidly growing number of retirees who have fallen behind on federal student loans ---- five times as many as in 2001.
Even something as simple as credit card debt can hurt you in retirement, says John Ulzheimer, President of SmartCredit.com.
'When it comes to credit card debt you absolutely have to get out of it before you hang up your company badge,' Ulzheimer says. 'It's very likely the most expensive debt you're carrying at 13-15% interest on average, and twice that in some cases. No retirement next egg can guarantee that kind of growth.'
Leaving the workforce might help you cut costs in some areas ---- for example, your pricey commute to the office ---- but you can never underestimate the cost of ageing.
'Many studies show that some retirees even spend more in retirement than they did when they were working,' says Susan Garland, editor of Kiplinger's Retirement Report.
'In the early years, you may be embarking on long-delayed travel and hobbies. And as the years go by, your health care costs are sure to rise. House-related maintenance costs, insurance and property taxes are sure to be on the upswing as well.'
A 65-year-old couple retiring in 2012 is estimated to need $240,000 to cover medical expenses throughout retirement.
'More and more Americans say they plan to pay for retirement by working longer but in reality many retirees end up quitting sooner than planned,' says Greg Burrows, senior vice president for retirement and investor services at The Principal.
One third of American workers said they plan on working past age 65 in a recent survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute, but more than 70% of retirees said they actually quit before that milestone.
Then there's the job market to consider, which doesn't take kindly to workers who are past their prime. In 2011, the median length of unemployment for people 55 and older was 35 weeks, up from 10 weeks before the recession, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Medicare is an excellent resource for retirees needing health care support, but here's a wake up call: It doesn't cover all long-term care.
Medicare coverage excludes extended nursing home stays, custodial care, or an in-home nurse to help out if you're unable to dress, feed or bathe yourself.
'Medicare pays for limited nursing-home and home-health care for short periods to provide continuing care after a hospital stay,' Garland says. 'For example, skilled care in a facility is limited to 100 days. It may be wise to consider long-term care insurance to cover those costs.'
Never underestimate the crippling power inflation has over your retirement savings.
'Too many people have the illusion that money is safe as long as the balance doesn't go down, but the reality is that inflation will eat into your purchasing power unless you learn how to properly manage and invest your wealth,' writes David Ning of MoneyNing.com.
'Those who put all their money in a savings account may not experience the volatility that comes with different investments, but they are sure to be able to afford less and less as years go by, which is a real threat too.'
Contrary to popular belief, investing savvy isn't something only the rich are born with.
But if you want to invest wisely, do yourself a favour and leave the stock picking and day trading to the professionals.
'Stick to the boring but effective strategy of saving early and often, watch investing fees, and picking an asset allocation plan where you can stay the course when the market inevitably takes a dive,' says Ning.
And start as early as possible. According to personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer, someone who begins investing at age 25 will only have to save $4,830 annually to reach $1 million by age 65, accounting for an annual return of 7 per cent after fees.
That figure triples to $15,240 if you wait until your 40s.
At some time (and for a lot of you, many times), life eventually will get in the way and you'll find yourself on the wrong side of your bank or, worse, a debt collector.
Stand your ground and watch them like a hawk. That means reading the fine print before signing up for a high interest, high fee credit card and taking a proactive approach to lower your interest rates on credit and mortgage loans. Sometimes, all it takes is a phone call and a little maths work to figure out you could be getting a better deal elsewhere.
When in doubt, think about Kenny Golde, a 40-something producer we spoke with last year. He managed to negotiate $220,000 worth of debt down to $70,000 on his own.
It turns out one in four workers resorts to taking out 401(k) loans each year, to the tune of $70 billion, nationally.
'You might be cheating your future self,' says Catherine Golladay, VP of 401(k) Participant Services at Charles Schwab. 'While paying back a 401(k) loan, many people stop saving in their 401(k) plan, which can really derail retirement savings.'
And don't forget about the fees. Workers under age 59 1/2 who dip into retirement funds must generally pay back their loan quickly, between 30 to 90 days in most cases. Otherwise, you could wind up paying income taxes on whatever you've taken out, along with a 10 per cent early withdrawal penalty. And you still have to pay back the loan with interest--and with after-tax money, which then gets taxed again when you withdraw it at retirement.
We'll never tire of the Roth vs. Traditional 401(k) debate. With a Roth 401(k) or IRA, all of your contributions are taxed immediately according to whatever tax bracket you fall into today. Traditional IRAs are tax-deferred until retirement.
The general consensus is that it's better to convert to or start a Roth now, since it's likely that you could wind up retiring a hirer tax bracket, thus risking the chance of paying way more in taxes later than you would today.
But investors who've already built a substantial IRA or 401(k) can't stomach the thought of paying taxes on everything at once if they make the switch.
'Sometimes it just takes a lot of handholding because investors don't like to write that check,' says Janet Briaud, chief investment officer of Briaud Financial Advisors. 'There is sticker shock but in the long-term, our clients really get it. They're really happy.'
Ultimately, that money will be taxed one way or the other, either at age 70 1/2 when required minimum distributions take effect or during the life expectancy of the beneficiaries, she argues. And if you leave a Roth IRA to your loved ones, then you'll have peace of mind knowing they won't pay taxes on the money they withdraw.
To help ease the blow, speak with your advisor and try a partial conversion by moving just part of your savings to a Roth each year.
Nickel, the anonymous blogger behind Five Cent Nickel, takes a slightly different approach than basing future needs on your current income:
'Start by estimating your post-retirement expenses. Average it out across a year. From there, estimate what sort of investment returns you'll be able to generate -- yes, you'll need a crystal ball for this.
'From there, divide that rate (as a decimal) into one to find your multiplier. So, for example, if you think you can generate 4% real returns (i.e., 4% returns after accounts for inflation, so more like 7% nominal returns) then you'll need 25x your annual expenses (1 / 0.04 = 25). If you think you'll only be able to generate 3% real returns, then you'll need 33x your expenses. And so on.'
The benefit of saving for your children's college education early (ideally via a 529 plan) is that you limit your saving burden by spreading it out over time.
But even if you come up short of tuition costs, don't immediately dip into you retirement savings to make up the difference.
'You can always fall back on financial aid. Grants, scholarships and student loans can help pay your child's way,' writes Learnvest's Laura Shin. 'When it comes to your retirement, however, there are no loans.'
In a 2011 study by RocketLaywer.com, more than half of Americans admitted they hadn't written a will yet ---- including 44 per cent of those aged 45-64.
Without a plan in place, you could leave your estate's future in the hands of squabbling family members or your state, which would appoint an administrator to handle everything.
'(A will) enables you to start thinking about issues like whether you have the right insurance coverage, life insurance, and ways of replacing your lost income,' RocketLawyer founder Charley Moore says.
This is doubly important for gay spouses, as states that don't recognise gay marriages would pass over spouses in favour of next of kin.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.