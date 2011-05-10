How To Ace An Interview With The CIA

Photo: Flickr

You have an uncanny ability to remember detailed facts, analyse complicated data and stay composed under pressure.You may have what it takes to work at the Central Intelligence Agency.



Needless to say, the CIA is very selective about who it recruits.

If you are called in for a CIA job interview, congratulations. You’ve already made it past numerous applicants.

Make sure you’re prepared for the interview by following these tips.

Dig up as much as you can about the CIA. The CIA's stated purpose is to 'collect, evaluate and disseminate foreign intelligence.' Show your enthusiasm and ability for collecting and evaluating information by studying the CIA's history, its accomplishments, departments and leaders. Start with press releases on the CIA's site and articles. Make sure you're up to date on current events as well. Research the position thoroughly and create a list of the key qualifications and experiences the job calls for. Investigate the duties of the position you are applying for to get a clearer idea of what the interviewer will be looking for. Review the list and match your accomplishments and experiences accordingly. Think of questions that the interviewer may ask to uncover the attributes you identified for the job. If you are interviewing for a job as an operations officer, for example, be prepared to answer questions such as 'describe a time when you manipulated another person to get something you wanted' or 'describe a time when you lied,' suggests GlassDoor.com. Rehearse the questions and answers in a mock interview. Think of examples and anecdotes from past internships, jobs and other experiences that fit your anticipated questions. Ask a friend to throw in surprise questions during the mock interview as well. Do several practice sessions until the process feels natural to you. Be prepared for a thorough background check, including a polygraph test. Remember that the CIA thoroughly fact checks all background information, education, and work experience. Even the smallest lie could send your application to the trash bin. A better alternative to lying is putting a positive spin on negative information. For example, if you were fired, say the position was not a good fit and quickly move on to explaining how your qualities are a better fit for this position. The truth isn't necessarily bad if it is explained in a positive, thoughtful manner. Maintain a composed, calm demeanor throughout the interview. How you speak is often just as important as what you say. Show confidence by making eye contact, do not fidget, and do not be afraid of pausing before speaking, even at the expense of being briefly silent. Look polished and groomed, but don't overdo it. Wear a tailored suit with a neutral-coloured shirt. Go without ornate jewelry or accessories. In addition to clothing, assess your appearance. Take out any nontraditional piercings. Your hair should be groomed and tidy and unruly beards should go. Do a run-through before your interview. Have everything ready the night before your interview. Check beforehand where you have to go. Make sure you have the address and contact information of your interviewer and stay calm.

