How To Prepare For An Interview In Biotech

Biotechnology is a rapidly growing field, and you don't want your most recent references during your interview to be from your college biology textbooks. Especially if you've been out of the game for a while, or if you're interviewing for your first job in the industry, make sure you know about current events in biotechnology and be able to discuss them comfortably. Subscribe to scientific magazines and biotech blogs -- you may be asked to reference a case study from the news.

However, be careful not to get too technical during the interview if you're not sure of the specifics. 'Referencing a particular source is a risky business -- if the individual has not been a regular subscriber or reader of that area, it could backfire,' says Dr. Dhiren Thakker of UNC's Eshelman School of Pharmacy. He recommends reading Drug Discovery Today, Nature, and Chemical and Engineering News.