How To Prepare For A Sales Job Interview

If you’re a good sales person, you’ll know how to promote your most valuable product — your ability to sell.You should prepare for a sales interview in the same way you’d prepare for a sales call, Allison Nawoj, Corporate Communications Manager of CareerBuilder tells us.



Make sure you’re familiar with the company, be confident, and have an arsenal of anecdotes about your sales achievements.

When you apply for a job, you’re basically striking a deal between yourself and the employer — so think of your potential employer as a client. This is doubly true when you’re trying to get a job in sales.

So what will your client/employer be looking for?

Yes, someone who’s energetic, well-connected, a team-player, and a good strategist. But mostly someone who can sell the product. So if you can’t figure out how to sell yourself to the company you want to hire you, it’s a reasonable bet you won’t be able to figure out how to sell the company’s products.

Also, as a sales person, you ARE the brand, so employers will be very picky about who they want representing them. So look sharp!

Above all, be consultative, NOT “salesy,” one source in sales tells us. You want to help customers find a solution to their problems instead of just pushing your product or brand. And the first solution you have to sell them on is the solution to their sales problem…

Do Your Research First In any sales role, you need to have an idea about retail data, trends, and sales cycles. Before your interview, look at the retail data for your industry. You can start with the census, but that won't help you much. Figure out what publications people in the industry read, including blogs. Read them. Get to know the leading players in the industry. Do some background research about the specific company you're applying to work for. Make notes of the products they promote and advertise. Try to figure out how they sell these products relative to the competition. Figure out how YOU would sell them relative to the competition. Look The Part First impressions are everything, especially in sales. When you walk into the interview, make sure you're well-groomed, clean-cut, and dressed appropriately. One source in sales tells us she generally wears neutral colours (like black or tan) to interviews, so interviewers can judge based on personality instead of fashion sense. Be Friendly Employers want sales reps who are upbeat, energetic, and friendly -- 'the kind of people you'd want to sit next to on a plane,' says one source. Be prepared to make a little bit of small talk during your interview. Have a Rolodex, and Flaunt It Having contacts is essential, so ask around about the company. Prove to the interviewer that you know people in the industry, in the company, and that you've talked to them about working in sales. Working in sales is like joining a team, so mention all your team, group, and social activities. Being on a sports team is a plus. Be Prepared To Answer Specific Questions Prove that you're in touch with the industry by telling your interviewer what you'll be able to do within a realistic time period if you're hired for the job. Have a go-to-market strategy, and be able to talk about it. 'Every sales person applying for this job has great sales numbers. You need to highlight how much you sold and to whom, how your percentage exceeded the quota and how your previous successes can translate to the position you are interviewing for,' says Matthew Rothenberg, Editor-in-Chief of TheLadders.com. Indicate that you understand sales cycles and you've thought about how to contribute to the company in specific, concrete terms. Prepare answers to questions like: * Have you always met your revenue goals? * What was your biggest challenge as a salesperson, and how did you overcome it? * What sale are you most proud of and why? * What would you do if a customer was being difficult and wouldn't respond to you? Show and Tell If it's appropriate, show up with a portfolio of your past work to display your track record. However, be careful about propriety and copyright issues, and use your judgment. Don't show the interviewer anything that your previous employer would consider confidential -- the interviewer will think you're careless. Instead, show them your portfolio and tell some success stories, emphasising specific goals you've achieved. Use Your References You should always have references, but make sure some of them are clients. If your clients call the company to vouch for your expertise and work ethic, they're indicating customer satisfaction -- and the interviewer will know that you've successfully helped clients in the past. Take Notes, But Ask Permission First Take a notebook to your interview, and write down important information or questions during your conversation. But make sure to ask permission to take notes before you start -- if you don't, it could make the interviewer uneasy or tense. Ask For The Job Job applicants sometimes get so caught up in talking about their achievements that they forget to tell the company they're interviewing for that they actually want to work there. Make sure to mention to your interviewer that you'd like to work for them and that you want the job -- they won't necessarily ask you. Close the Deal Just like you'd close a business deal, close the interview. 'As a sales person you know how important it is to 'always be closing.' Make sure the last thing you do before you leave the interview is 'ask for the order.' Let the interviewer know you are very interested and ask about next steps,' writes Matthew Rothenberg, Editor-in-Chief of TheLadders.com. Have some questions When the interview is over and the interviewer asks you if you have any questions, don't say 'No.' Before the interview, while you're doing research, prepare a list of intelligent questions and be ready to ask them during your interview. Having questions signals to the interviewer that you can listen -- you don't want to come across as one of those sales people that never shuts up. It also signals that you've done your research. Ask what kind of employee the company is looking for, and highlight aspects of your personality that align with this. If the company says, 'we're looking for a candidate that can do X,' you should say 'well, I'd fit in here because I can do X.' Be careful not to do this backwards, one source in sales tells us -- don't say 'I can only do X,' in case the employer says they're actually looking for a candidate with Y. Follow Up Within 12 Hours After the interview, FOLLOW UP within 12 hours. Even though career counselors will still tell you to leave a handwritten note, send your interviewer an e-mail post-interview, thanking them for meeting with you and inquiring politely about the job. Don't just sit at home passively waiting for a response. Common Mistakes CareerBuilder recently surveyed 2,700 managers to find the most outrageous mistakes candidates make during interviews. One employer reported that a candidate asked if the interviewer wanted to meet for a drink later. Another candidate filed his fingernails during the interview. The most common mistakes, however, are in appearance and attitude. According to the survey, 57 per cent of employers reported that dressing inappropriately was one of the most common mistakes -- after that, appearing disinterested, speaking negatively about a current or previous employer, and appearing arrogant. 'Sales gurus are generally good at reading and persuading others but many times can overdo it on the charm,' Rothenberg says. Also don't miss: 15 Ways To Blow Your Job Interview >

