While planning a trip to Italy with my almost 1-year-old baby, I was dreading the 8.5-hour flight more than any other aspect of the trip.

The idea of packing a car seat, stroller, suitcase, and diaper bag full of toys and then entertaining my very active daughter for hours in a confined setting was a completely daunting task.

But in reality, the flight was one of the easier parts of the trip.

Here are 7 tips to get you through a long-haul flight with a baby:

1. Schedule the flight time to coincide with nap or bed time

Ideally your baby will sleep for much of the flight. To help him do that, book a flight that coincides with nap time or bed time. There’s a good chance that the ambient noise on the plane will lull your baby to sleep anyway, but it helps if the flight is during a time that your baby will be sleepy. I took the red eye to Italy and my daughter slept for almost the entire duration of the flight, since she would have been asleep for the night anyway.

2. Choose seats strategically

Infants under two years old can fly for free if they sit on an adult’s lap. That said, if you can afford the extra airfare, it might be worth it to buy your baby his own seat. (You can bring an infant car seat on board and strap your baby in to the seat.)

If, however, you don’t want to shell out the money for another seat, then you should carefully select seats that will give you the most space possible.

Consult SeatGuru to see the layout of the plane and find the seats with the most legroom. In coach, this usually means the bulkhead seat, though some airlines also have select seats where you can pay a little more money for extra room.

For long-haul flights, most airlines offer bassinets that hook into the wall in front of the bulkhead seat — this is the most ideal option, after getting a seat for your baby. Though there are no guarantees; you need to call the airline as soon as you book your flight (you can’t request it online) and put in a request for the bassinet. You should also get to the airport early and reiterate your request.

If you’re flying with someone else, you may want to book a window and aisle seat (leaving the middle open) in the hopes that the middle seat won’t get filled. And even if it does, there’s a good chance that the person will switch with you as no one wants to sit between two people who are passing a baby back and forth.

Just before boarding, ask the gate agent if there are any empty seats. You might just get lucky and get a seat for your child.

3. Bring a stroller, baby carrier, or car seat through the airport

You’ll want to keep your hands free in the airport, so bring a stroller or baby carrier, like the Bjorn or Ergo. It might make sense to bring the car seat too, since you’ll want it on the flight if you can snag a spare seat for your kid. You can check the stroller and car seat at the gate.

4. Be prepared for the flight

Bring more diapers, wipes, food, and spare clothing (for both you and the baby) than you think you’ll need. You do not want to run out of the essentials on the flight. Also bring enough toys and books to entertain your baby during the flight. You always want to have a backup plan to distract the baby if she starts to melt down.

5. But don’t overpack

It’s hard enough to chase after a baby or toddler, so the last thing you want is to be weighed down with tons of luggage. Of course that’s easier said than done, since babies come with tons of stuff. But try to pack the least amount possible — at least for the carry on.

While you’ll want to bring enough toys to keep your baby entertained, don’t overdo it. Before the flight, I packed a bunch of toys and loaded my iPad up with all sorts of baby-friendly apps, but we barely touched them since my baby occupied herself with basic items like empty water bottles and magazines.

6. Plan for takeoff and landing

Your baby will probably have the toughest time during takeoff and landing, since her ears may bother her when the air pressure changes. To prevent the baby from crying, make sure that she is either feeding or sleeping during that time. Any sort of sucking motion will help, so give her a bottle or pacifier during the ascent and descent.

7. Be courteous to the other passengers on the plane

Some parents apologise to fellow passengers in advance, while others even offer gift bags with ear plugs and candy to passengers. That’s a nice gesture, but it’s not necessary. Still, a basic modicum of courtesy will go far with your fellow passengers.

If all else fails and your baby melts down, just take a deep breath and stay calm. Unfortunately, babies cry. That’s what they do. Just do your best to comfort and quiet your child as quickly as possible.

