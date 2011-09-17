How To Prepare For A Layoff

Bank of America is expected to lay off between 30,000 and 40,000 of its workforce. AOL Jobs is reporting that 100,000 total layoffs are expected on Wall Street. Not that being laid off is something anyone wants to think about, it’s best to always be prepared for one. Unfortunately, every job is temporary.



Michael Crom, EVP and Chief Learning Officer at Dale Carnegie Training, recommends the following:

Update your resume, and prepare a cover letter that can be customised as it is sent out to prospective employers. When refurbishing your resume, be sure to provide a detailed list of your career accomplishments. If it’s possible to include percentages and other statistics that explicitly demonstrate your positive role in your past position, all the better. Have a friend or professional proofread your resume before sending it out.

Use your network. Attend association meetings, conferences, and/or schedule your own networking event. Reach out to former colleagues and associates about employment opportunities in your field. Don’t just rely on posting your resume on the internet; be pro-active, follow through on all prospects and stay in touch with your new contacts. Join or update your profile on LinkedIn and Facebook. Determine who do your contacts know that could help you in a job search.

Find your true calling. This could be the wake-up call you needed to realise you were in the wrong industry. Take the time to assess your skills and qualifications. Could they be better utilized in another career? Is there something you always wanted to do, prior to your current job path?

Take classes. Whether you want to finish the degree you always wanted or just brush up on a few topics, now is the time. Contact your local community college or training facility for brochures and information. Additionally, you can contact your local Dale Carnegie Training franchise to find out about upcoming courses on topics such as the Dale Carnegie Course: Effective Communications & Human Relations, Leadership Training for Managers or Sales Advantage. These courses will be sure to help you in your next job.

Don’t speak negatively about your former employer. It’s a small world. No matter how you feel about your former employer, never disclose any important information or say anything negative about them.

Stay positive and look to the future. Accept the reality and change in your life. Ask yourself, “What’s next?” It may not seem like it now, but this might be the best thing that has happened to you. Remember to treat getting a job as a job. Be willing to spend 50 hours a week on it, with regular work hours and daily effort.

