Sign Up Here To Find Out When You Can Get The Galaxy Nexus On Your Carrier

Photo: Google

We don’t have a specific launch date for the Galaxy Nexus yet, but if you want to be the first to know when its available, both Samsung and Google have sign up pages live and ready to go.While Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Nexus will be a Verizon exclusive at first, its sign up page gives you the option to select from a list of six other carriers.



It’ll probably be a few months before the Galaxy Nexus pops up on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and the small carriers.

But if you’re not a Verizon customer and holding out for the first Ice Cream Sandwich phone, you should register here.

