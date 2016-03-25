Apple's new iPhone SE goes on sale today -- here's where you can pre-order one

As Apple announced, pre-orders for the iPhone SE and iPad Pro opened on Thursday.

If you order today, you’ll get your new smaller iPhone or iPad shipped to you on March 31.

Here’s what you need to know to place your order:

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE costs $399 for the 16GB model or $499 for the 64GB model. Various instalment plans are available starting at $13.30 per month.

You can buy the new smaller iPhone at Apple as well as at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

Both Verizon and Sprint are selling the iPhone for free with a new two year-contract. Note that if you buy your iPhone SE from Sprint, it will be a different model than the one sold at the Apple Store, and it won’t work on Verizon’s LTE network if you wanted to switch down the line.

The iPhone SE comes in four colours, but if you would like to show off that you got the latest iPhone, you’ll want the rose gold model. Otherwise, your new iPhone will look almost identical to an iPhone 5S.

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro with a 9.7-inch screen also went up for pre-order on Thursday. It costs $599 for the entry-level model with 32GB of space. If you want to upgrade to 128GB of space, the price rises to $749.

If you want the ability to add a data plan to your iPad, you’ll need to get the “Wi-Fi + Cellular” version, which adds $130 to the price.

Apple’s selling the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, of course, but you can also get it from the carriers as well, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. The carriers offer instalment plans for the tablet.

One thing to keep in mind if you’re buying a cellular-enabled iPad Pro is that not all models are created equal. As TechCrunch points out, if you buy the iPad Pro from AT&T, its built-in SIM card will be locked to AT&T, so switching carriers if you’re travelling will be much harder.

And if you buy the iPad Pro with cellular from Verizon, the built-in SIM card will be deactivated. Luckily there’s a second slot with a removable SIM.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.