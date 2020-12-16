5 easy ways to practice gratitude and make giving thanks part of your daily routine

Heide Benser/Getty Images Keeping a gratitude journal can help you remember all the things you are grateful for.

You can practice gratitude by keeping a journal, creating a gratitude jar, practicing gratitude meditation, using visual reminders, and telling others how thankful you are for them.

Writing down at least one thing that you are grateful for at the end of each day – either in a journal or on a slip of paper that you put in a jar – can help remind you to be thankful.

Telling others about how grateful you are for them is also a great way to practice gratitude since it can both boost your own happiness and help your loved ones feel appreciated.

Practicing gratitude involves noticing and appreciating the good things in your life. Over the past 15 years, experts have found evidence that regularly practicing gratitude may have powerful benefits â€” it might make you happier, reduce anxiety, and even boost your immune system.

To get these positive results, it’s important to build up a consistent gratitude practice using daily methods like journaling or meditation. Here are five ways to practice gratitude in your everyday life.

1. Keep a gratitude journal

To practice gratitude, it’s important to intentionally notice the things you are thankful for in your life. But taking time each day to actually write these things down can help you “really reflect, savour, and feel the depth of your gratitude,” says Meredith A. Pung, PhD, a clinical research coordinator at the University of California, San Diego who specialises in the science of gratitude.

Journaling can also help us develop a gratitude mindset, Pung says. “Keeping written track of the things for which we feel grateful draws our attention to them and trains us to notice and appreciate them more often in the future.”

To write a gratitude journal entry, list three to five things that make you feel grateful. Don’t overthink it â€” simple items like a sunny morning or a smile from a stranger are great additions.

Like any habit, gratitude journaling works best if you develop a consistent routine, ideally every day. “It can be useful to pick the same time each day and perhaps have a visual reminder, like a notebook on your nightstand,” Pung says.

2. Tell others about how grateful you are

Telling other people the things that make you feel grateful can help improve your relationships by making your loved ones feel appreciated. But it can also lift your own spirits, Pung says. “Offering heartfelt thank you’s is one of the better ways to improve our own happiness.”

There is also an “emotional contagion” effect of gratitude, Pung says, and the more you express your thankfulness, the more people around you are likely to do the same.

Gratitude statements can be big, like thanking your mother for always being supportive, or more minor, like telling your partner you’re grateful they did the dishes. Try to notice the things you appreciate in people around you and thank at least one person each day.

3. Create a gratitude jar

A gratitude jar can offer reminders of things you are grateful for, and you can make one for yourself or for your whole household. To make a gratitude jar, follow these steps:

Gather an empty jar, strips of paper, and a pen. Put these items out in a visible area of your home. Each day, write one thing you’re grateful for on a slip of paper and place it in the jar. Encourage anyone else in your household to do the same. During your downtime or a family meal, pick a few pieces of paper from the jar and read them.

Reading notes from your gratitude jar can help you remember times you felt grateful and encourages you to think about what you are grateful for now.

4. Practice gratitude meditation

Gratitude meditation works a lot like regular meditation, but instead of trying to clear your mind, you try to focus on anything in your life that makes you feel grateful.

Using meditation allows you to absorb feelings of gratitude more deeply and can help you feel more satisfied in life. One small study found that healthcare workers felt an increased sense of well-being after being trained in gratitude meditation.

To practice gratitude meditation, follow these steps:

Find a quiet space and sit in a comfortable, upright position. Close your eyes or look softly at the ground in front of you. Start to notice your breathing and any feelings in your body. Notice your thoughts and feelings and imagine breathing out any negative emotions or worries. Start to think of the most basic things you are grateful for â€” being alive, having electricity and clean water, or having clothes to wear. Think of the people you don’t know who help make your life easier â€” the farm workers who grow your food, train conductors and bus drivers, or your mailman. Think of the people in your life you are grateful for â€” your family, friends, coworkers, or a friendly neighbour. Hold these thoughts and feelings of gratitude in your mind for a few moments, observing how this affects your emotions. Bring your focus back to your breath and your body. When you are ready, open your eyes and end the meditation.

You can also follow a guided meditation like this one from the Ohio State University’s Centre for Integrative Health and Wellness.

5. Use visual gratitude reminders

Visual gratitude reminders can help you stick to a gratitude practice even during a hectic or busy day. Gratitude reminders are anything that represents or triggers a thought about something you’re thankful for. Put them in places you’re likely to look during the day, such as on your fridge, your mirror, or your laptop.

Some possible gratitude reminders include:

A picture of someone you love

A quote that inspires you

A picture of your pet

A small gift from a loved one

A photo of a place you like to go

Using these reminders can help make a daily gratitude practice easier by giving you a quick cue to feel grateful.

Insider’s takeaway

Practicing gratitude works best when you do it consistently, Pung says. It may seem hard to fit this practice into your everyday life, but there are several simple ways you can add a gratitude practice into your routine.

Over time, the more you practice acknowledging things that make you feel grateful, the easier it will be to spot them as you move through your daily life.

“Experiment to find something that works for you, and keep at it,” Pung says.

