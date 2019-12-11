How to post videos on Instagram in 3 different ways

Shutterstock You can post videos on Instagram to your feed or story, as well as send a video privately through direct message.

It’s easy to post videos on Instagram in three different ways.

You can post videos to your feed or your story, and you can also privately send videos through direct message.

In each case, you will have the option to post an existing video from your library or record a new one using the Instagram app.

While photos are a great way to capture a specific moment, videos are better at showing movement, the process of making something, or capturing events where sound plays a significant role.

In addition to photos, Instagram is well-suited to share video content.

You can post recorded moments to your feed and stories, and Instagram also allows you to privately send videos to friends through a direct message.

Here’s how to do all three.

How to post videos on Instagram as a post



1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap the “+” icon at the bottom centre of your screen.

3. You can either select a pre-recorded video from your library or take a video in the moment to post. For the former, tap on “Library” at the bottom of your screen and then tap on the video you’d like to post. For the latter, tap on “Video” then press down on the circle toward the bottom of your screen to record.

Christina Liao/Business Insider Select an existing video from your Library or record a new one to post to your feed.

4. Tap “Next” at the top right corner of your screen.

5. You’ll be brought to a screen where you can edit your video. Once you’ve made any desired changes, tap “Next” again.

6. Now you’ll be brought to a screen where you can add a caption, select a location, tag people, and simultaneously post the video to another social media network. Once you’ve completed the desired fields, tap “Share” to post your video to your feed.

How to post videos on Instagram to your story



1. Open the Instagram app.

2. Swipe right from anywhere in the feed or tap on the camera icon at the top left corner of your screen.

3. Your screen will now show your camera’s view. Press down on the white circle at the bottom of your screen to begin recording a video. Alternatively, swipe up on the screen to pull up your library where you can select a pre-recorded video to post.

Christina Liao/Business Insider Swipe up to choose a video from your library.

4. Once you’ve recorded a video directly from the app or selected one from your library, tap “Send To >” at the bottom right corner of your screen.

5. On the “Share” screen you’ll have the option to post the video to your story for all of your followers to see – and if you have a public profile, for anyone who comes across your account. You can also choose to share it with a specified list of “Close Friends.” Tap “Share” or “Send” to select where and who you’d like to send the video to.

6. Tap “Done” at the bottom of the screen.

How to send a video in a direct message on Instagram



1. Open the Instagram app.

2. To access your direct messages, swipe left from anywhere in your feed or tap the paper plane icon at the top right of your screen.

3. Find the person you’d like to send a direct message to by tapping on the pencil icon at the top right of your screen, selecting them from your existing list of messages, or via the “Search” bar at the top of the screen.

4. A chat screen will open up. Tap the camera icon at the bottom left corner to begin recording a video directly from the app or the photo icon at the bottom right corner to select a pre-recorded video from your library.

Christina Liao/Business Insider You have the option to record a new video or send an existing one through direct message.

5. If you’re taking a video directly from the app to send to someone, their profile photo will appear at the bottom of your screen above the words “Send” once you’ve finished recording. Tap on the person’s profile photo. If you’re selecting a video from your library, tap on the video(s) you’d like to send and then tap “Send.”

Christina Liao/Business Insider After you’ve finished recording a video, tap on the circle with the recipient’s profile picture to send it to them.

