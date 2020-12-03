How to post to Nextdoor and communicate with your neighbourhood

Chrissy Montelli
ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty ImagesNextdoor lets you connect with neighbours to trade goods, services, and share community-related announcements.
  • You can post to Nextdoor on the desktop site or while using the mobile app once you’ve created an account and verified your neighbourhood.
  • You can post a message, event, or poll under specific categories and control the visibility of your post.
  • Posting to Nextdoor is easy, whether you want to create an event or share news within your city or neighbourhood.
Nextdoor is a social media app meant to help build community among members of the same neighbourhood. As far as accessibility goes, Nextdoor’s straightforward interface makes it easier to pick up than many other social media apps.

To post to Nextdoor, you’ll first need an account and to have verified your neighbourhood. You can then post to the desktop site or through the mobile app. The process for posting on the mobile app version of Nextdoor is largely the same, whether you have an Android or iPhone.

Here’s how to do it.

How to post to Nextdoor via the desktop website

1. Log in to Nextdoor.

2. Click on the field that reads “Post a message, event, poll or alert to your neighbourhood.”

How to post to Nextdoor 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderFind and select the post toolbar on your Nextdoor dashboard.

3. Click on the type of post that best corresponds to what you’re trying to post, whether that be a message, event, poll, or urgent alert. For the purposes of this guide, we are using the message type of post.

How to post to Nextdoor 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can select from four post types on Nextdoor.

4. Click on “Choose a category.” From the list that appears, click on the category that best corresponds to the topic of your post.

How to post to Nextdoor 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderCategories help ensure your post reaches the right audience.

5. Type in a subject and the text of your message. When you’re done, click “Visible to” and click on the option that best represents how visible or private you want your post to be.

How to post to Nextdoor 4Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderEnter a post subject and your message in their respective boxes.

6. If you want to add a photo or video to your post, click on “Add photo or video” and select the image or clip you want to attach.

7. When you are finished composing your post, click on the green “Post” button to publish it.

How to post to Nextdoor 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Post’ to publish to Nextdoor.

How to post to Nextdoor via the mobile app

1. Tap on the Nextdoor app and sign in if prompted.

2. Tap on the green circle to begin a post.

  • On Android devices, the green circle will appear in the lower-right corner of the screen and will have a + image in its centre.
  • On iPhones, the green circle will appear in the upper-right corner of the screen and will have a notepad icon in its centre.
How to post to Nextdoor 6Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap the green ‘New Post’ icon to begin.

3. Tap on the icon that best corresponds to what you’re trying to post, whether that be a message, event, poll, or urgent alert. For the purposes of this guide, we are using the “Post” communication.

How to post to Nextdoor 7Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderA pop-up menu will let you pick your Nextdoor post type.

4. Tap on the category that best corresponds to the post you want to make.

How to post to Nextdoor 8Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThe same post categories are available on Nextdoor’s desktop site and mobile app.

5. Tap on the option that best represents how visible or private you want your post to be.

How to post to Nextdoor 9Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can set your post privacy on the Nextdoor app.

6. Type a subject and message for your post. If you want to add a photo or video to your post, tap “Add photo or video” and select the image or clip you want to attach.

7. Once you’re finished composing your post, tap the green “Post” button to publish it.

How to post to Nextdoor 10Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderOnce you’ve added attachments, you can click ‘Post.’

