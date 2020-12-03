How to post to Nextdoor and communicate with your neighbourhood

ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images Nextdoor lets you connect with neighbours to trade goods, services, and share community-related announcements.

You can post to Nextdoor on the desktop site or while using the mobile app once you’ve created an account and verified your neighbourhood.

You can post a message, event, or poll under specific categories and control the visibility of your post.

Posting to Nextdoor is easy, whether you want to create an event or share news within your city or neighbourhood.

Nextdoor is a social media app meant to help build community among members of the same neighbourhood. As far as accessibility goes, Nextdoor’s straightforward interface makes it easier to pick up than many other social media apps.

To post to Nextdoor, you’ll first need an account and to have verified your neighbourhood. You can then post to the desktop site or through the mobile app. The process for posting on the mobile app version of Nextdoor is largely the same, whether you have an Android or iPhone.

Here’s how to do it.

How to post to Nextdoor via the desktop website



1. Log in to Nextdoor.

2. Click on the field that reads “Post a message, event, poll or alert to your neighbourhood.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Find and select the post toolbar on your Nextdoor dashboard.

3. Click on the type of post that best corresponds to what you’re trying to post, whether that be a message, event, poll, or urgent alert. For the purposes of this guide, we are using the message type of post.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can select from four post types on Nextdoor.

4. Click on “Choose a category.” From the list that appears, click on the category that best corresponds to the topic of your post.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Categories help ensure your post reaches the right audience.

5. Type in a subject and the text of your message. When you’re done, click “Visible to” and click on the option that best represents how visible or private you want your post to be.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Enter a post subject and your message in their respective boxes.

6. If you want to add a photo or video to your post, click on “Add photo or video” and select the image or clip you want to attach.

7. When you are finished composing your post, click on the green “Post” button to publish it.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Post’ to publish to Nextdoor.

How to post to Nextdoor via the mobile app



1. Tap on the Nextdoor app and sign in if prompted.

2. Tap on the green circle to begin a post.

On Android devices, the green circle will appear in the lower-right corner of the screen and will have a + image in its centre.

On iPhones, the green circle will appear in the upper-right corner of the screen and will have a notepad icon in its centre.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the green ‘New Post’ icon to begin.

3. Tap on the icon that best corresponds to what you’re trying to post, whether that be a message, event, poll, or urgent alert. For the purposes of this guide, we are using the “Post” communication.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider A pop-up menu will let you pick your Nextdoor post type.

4. Tap on the category that best corresponds to the post you want to make.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The same post categories are available on Nextdoor’s desktop site and mobile app.

5. Tap on the option that best represents how visible or private you want your post to be.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can set your post privacy on the Nextdoor app.

6. Type a subject and message for your post. If you want to add a photo or video to your post, tap “Add photo or video” and select the image or clip you want to attach.

7. Once you’re finished composing your post, tap the green “Post” button to publish it.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Once you’ve added attachments, you can click ‘Post.’

