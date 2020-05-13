How to post on Reddit using your computer or mobile device

- You can easily post on Reddit using the mobile app for Android or iPhone or the desktop website.
Reddit is a great tool for following the dialogue of rapidly-developing events.
If you’re new to the website, and are ready to stop lurking and start contributing to the dialogue (or even spark some) here’s how to comment and post on Reddit, for both its desktop and mobile platforms.
How to post on Reddit using a computer
1. Open your web browser of choice on your Mac or PC and go to the Reddit website.
2. If you haven’t already, sign in to your Reddit account. You’ll be directed back to the homepage.
3. Find the community, i.e. “subreddit,” you want to post in. You can navigate there by entering the “reddit.com/r/subredditname” URL, or by searching for the subreddit using the search box at the top.
4. Click “Create Post,” near the top of the subreddit’s header.
5. Choose a title and compose your post. Click “Post” to submit.
How to post on Reddit using a mobile device
1. Open or download the Reddit app on your Android or iPhone.
2. Open the app, and sign in with your Reddit account credentials by tapping the profile icon in the top-left corner.
3. Navigate to the subreddit where you’d like to post. If you’re subscribed to the subreddit, tap the icon at the bottom of circles and squares. Otherwise, search for the subreddit in the top search bar.
4. To create a post, tap the pencil icon in the bottom-centre.
5. Tap the icon of the type of content you want to include.
6. Create a title for your post, and write or attach your multimedia content.
7. Finalise by tapping “Post” in the top-right corner.
