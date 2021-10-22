Instagram has a new built-in feature that allows you to post from a computer – here’s how to post on the desktop website or mobile app

Instagram has added a feature to its website that allows you to post like its mobile app. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

You can post on Instagram from a computer or mobile device with a few clicks or taps.

Instagram recently added a built-in feature to its desktop website that allows you to upload photos and videos in the same manner as the Instagram mobile app.

If you haven’t posted on Instagram in a while, you may be confused as to where the button to start a post is, as the mobile app has shifted its appearance numerous times in recent years.

If instead you’re familiar with the mobile app and wish you could seamlessly post to Instagram from your computer in the same manner as the app, you’re now in luck. Instagram recently added a feature to its desktop website that is analogous to the posting method on mobile.

Here’s how to post on Instagram from a mobile device or computer.

How to post on Instagram from a mobile device

1. Open the Instagram mobile app and log in if needed.

2. From your home screen or profile, tap the + (plus) symbol in the upper-right corner, and select Post from the dropdown menu.

Tap the plus symbol. Insider

3. Select the photo (or video) you wish to post from your device’s library or tap the camera icon to take a new image with your smartphone camera. To make a multi-image post – you can use up to 10 pictures in one post – tap the circle with an image of layered squares and then tap the images you’d like to use in order. Tap Next when you’ve selected your media.

Tap the circle with overlapping squares to add multiple photos or videos. Insider

4. On the next screen, select a filter if you wish to use one, or tap Edit to make other changes to the image’s crop, brightness, saturation, and more. Then tap Done.

Tap a filter or select Edit to customize your post. Insider

5. You can now add a text caption and location, tag people, and pair other platforms – like Facebook or Twitter – to syndicate your post there, too.

Add a caption, tags, or other elements on the final page before posting. Insider

6. Tap Share in the top-right corner to set your post live on Instagram.

How to post on Instagram from a computer

You once had to employ a convoluted process to trick Instagram into thinking you were using a mobile device in order to post from a computer.

Thankfully, Instagram has added a new, built-in feature that makes posting from its desktop website as seamless as posting from its mobile app. Here’s how to post from a computer.

1. Go to Instagram’s website in a desktop browser and log in if needed.

2. Click the + (plus) symbol at the top of the page to start a post.

Click the plus sign. Insider

3. Drag image or video files into the pop-up window that appears, or click Select from computer.

Click to select images or drag media into the pop-up. Insider

4. Your selected image will appear in the window. Use the magnifying glass in the bottom-left corner to zoom in on the image and crop it, or use the two arrow icon to the left of that to select a specific aspect ratio for the post. If you want to add more images, click the circle with overlapping squares in the bottom-right corner and tap the resulting plus sign to add media. When you’re done, click Next.

Adjust the crop of the image or add images with the three tools in the window. Insider; Getty Images

5. Choose a filter or click the Adjustments tab to adjust levels of brightness, contrast, and other elements. Then click Next.

Choose a filter or make adjustments. Insider; Getty Images

6. Click the photo to tag accounts, or use the form on the right of image to add a caption, location, or alt text (via the Accessibility dropdown), or turn off commenting (via the Advanced settings dropdown). Then click Share to post to your Instagram feed.

Add a caption, tags, and more from this window. Insider; Getty Images

