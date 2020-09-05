How to post videos on IGTV, Instagram's dedicated section for longer videos

Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock It’s easy to post IGTV videos.

You can post on IGTV from the Instagram mobile app by selecting the “Long Video” option when you upload a video, or on a desktop through your profile page.

Normal Instagram videos can only be up to a minute long, but IGTV videos can be up to an hour.

The first 15 seconds of your IGTV video will be posted on your feed, and followers can tap or click it to watch the full video.

Normally, when you post a video on Instagram, it can only be a minute long. This isn’t great if you’ve made a longer piece, like a short film.

That’s where IGTV comes in. IGTV is a section of Instagram that lets users upload and watch longer videos.

You can upload IGTV videos up to 15 minutes long via the Instagram mobile app, and up to an hour long using the website. And these videos count as posts, so they won’t disappear after a day like Stories.

Before you post, however, you’ll need to make sure your video meets the requirements outlined in Instagram’s Help Centre.

In short, your video needs to be at least a minute long. And if you’re posting from a computer, the video has to be an .MP4 file, and under a certain size â€” less than 650 MB if the video is shorter than 10 minutes, and less than 3.6 GB if it’s between 10 and 60 minutes.

Here’s everything you need to know about posting to IGTV from your phone or computer.

How to post a video on IGTV using the Instagram mobile app



1. Open the Instagram app and tap the plus icon at the bottom of the screen.

2. Select the video you want to upload, then tap “Next.”

3. In the “Share asâ€¦” menu that pops up, select “Long Video” to share the full-length video on IGTV. Tap “Continue.”

Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider You’ll want to post this as a full ‘Long Video,’ rather than a regular shortened video.

4. Tap or slide the rectangle along the video preview to select a cover image for your IGTV post. Alternatively, you can select a photo from your Camera Roll as the cover image by tapping the plus icon at the bottom of the screen.

When you’ve selected your cover photo, tap “Next.”

Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider You have two options for picking a cover.

5. Add a title and description to your video by tapping on the respective fields.

6. To add your video to an IGTV series, tap “Add to Series.” If you’re creating a series for the first time, you’ll be prompted to “Create Your First Series” with a series name and optional description. This is great if you’re going to be posting multiple similar videos.

7. To post a preview of your IGTV video on your feed and profile, make sure the “Post a Preview” slider is in the “on” position (coloured blue). Previews will show the first 15 seconds of your video. If you’re posting a preview, tap “Edit Profile Cover” to adjust how the IGTV cover photo appears on your grid. Tap “Save” to save your changes.

Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider There are a variety of options when it comes to customising your IGTV video.

8. Tap “Post” to post your IGTV video.

How to post a video on IGTV using the website



1. Go to your profile on Instagram’s desktop website.

2. Click “IGTV” in the menu bar just above your photo grid.

3. Click “Upload.”

Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider You can upload IGTV videos from your profile page.

4. Click the “+” icon to choose a video or drag and drop a video file into the box.

5. Add a title and description to your video by typing in the respective fields.

6. To post a preview of your IGTV video on your feed and profile, make sure the “Post a Preview” box is checked.

Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider Fill out the details and post.

7. Click “Post.”

