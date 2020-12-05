How to post a Facebook Story using a computer or mobile device

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images To post a Facebook Story on a mobile device, users should download the app.

You can create temporary posts on Facebook called Stories.Facebook Stories disappear after 24 hours and are not a permanent part of your timeline.

You can post a Facebook Story with simple text and photo using a web browser or create polls, music stories, and more using the mobile app.

When you create a story, you can use the gear icon to set the privacy level – this lets you control who can see your story.

Like many other social media platforms, Facebook allows you to create temporary posts called Stories. A Facebook Story can be created from a photo, text on a coloured background, a poll, and more. Stories appear in your friends’ feeds as well as in the Stories row at the top of the screen â€” but you can also control who sees your stories. After 24 hours, your story disappears.

How to post a Facebook Story



1. On the Facebook app on your phone or on the Facebook page in a web browser, select “Create a Story” in the Story row at the top of the page.

If the “Create a Story” option doesn’t appear on your desktop homepage, click the plus (+) icon beside your account name on the top right of the page, then select “Story” in the “Create” dropdown menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap or click “Create a Story” to get started.

2. Choose the type of story you want to add. On the web, you can choose “Create a Photo Story” or “Create a Text Story,” but on your phone, you’ll have additional options:

To add a photo or video story, tap a photo in the camera roll or take a photo or video using the camera icon at the bottom of the screen.

Tap “Aa” to add text to your t story.

Tap “Music” to share a song to your story.

Tap “Boomerang” to take a burst of photos, which then plays forward and backward as a short, looping video.

Tap “Mood” to choose an image from the GIFs library, to which you can add text and other effects.

Tap “Selfie” to do exactly that â€” take a selfie and add emojis and effects.

Tap “Poll” to create a poll for your friends. You can pose a Yes or No question, or edit the Yes and No so your friends can choose a different response.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider On your phone, there are a lot of story options.

3. You can change who your story is shared with. Select the gear icon. On the web, you’ll find it at the top left, next to the Your Story heading. On your phone, it’s in the lower left and labelled “Privacy.” Choose who you want to share your story with, such as “Public,” “Friends,” or “Custom.” If you choose Custom, you can share the story with specific people only. Click “Save.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can control who sees your story via the gear icon.

4. After you choose the kind of story you want to create and then customise it with text, images, effects and emojis, select “Share to Story.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When you’re done, tap or click “Share to Story.”

How to add a news feed post to your Facebook Story



In addition to the usual kinds of stories, you can add items from your news feed to a story as well. To do that, tap “Share” under a post in your news feed and then choose “Share to Your Story.” Depending upon their privacy level, not all news items can be shared.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the Share button to include a news post in your story.

