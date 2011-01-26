HOW TO: Port Your Phone Number To Google Voice

Photo: Google YouTube Channel
Google announced today that you can finally port your phone number to Google Voice.This means you’ll be cancelling your current number and adding it to Google Voice.
Porting only works with mobile numbers right now. This leaves you susceptible to your carrier’s early termination fee, which could be a few hundred dollars.
Check with them before porting your number so you know how much the fee is. With some finagling, you may be able to convince them to wave the fee since you’re going to be signing a new contract as soon as the port is finished.
The porting process is pretty simple and only costs $20.
Be warned that you’ll be without a phone number for about 24 hours while your number ports over. Google also warns text messages could be delayed up to three business days after your number has been ported.
When you’re finished, you’ll be able to take advantage all the best features of Google Voice: Transcribed voicemail, unlimited text messages, and call recording with your original mobile number.
This pop up box will ask you if you want a new Google Voice number or to import your existing mobile number. Choose the second option.
Google will ask you to agree to a long list of conditions before moving on. They make it very clear your current mobile plan will be disconnected. If you agree, check all the boxes and click next.
Now wait. It will take up to 24 hours for your number to port over. In the meantime, contact your carrier and set up a new contract and mobile number for your phone. Google will send you an email when the port is complete.
If you have an iPhone, make sure you download the free Google Voice app and check out our guide on how to use it.
