HOW TO: Port Your Phone Number To Google Voice

Photo: Google YouTube Channel

Google announced today that you can finally port your phone number to Google Voice.This means you’ll be cancelling your current number and adding it to Google Voice.



Porting only works with mobile numbers right now. This leaves you susceptible to your carrier’s early termination fee, which could be a few hundred dollars.

Check with them before porting your number so you know how much the fee is. With some finagling, you may be able to convince them to wave the fee since you’re going to be signing a new contract as soon as the port is finished.

The porting process is pretty simple and only costs $20.

Be warned that you’ll be without a phone number for about 24 hours while your number ports over. Google also warns text messages could be delayed up to three business days after your number has been ported.

When you’re finished, you’ll be able to take advantage all the best features of Google Voice: Transcribed voicemail, unlimited text messages, and call recording with your original mobile number.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.