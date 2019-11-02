How to play WebM files on your iPhone using a free third-party app

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to play WebM files on an iPhone with a free third-party app.

You can play WebM files on your iPhone using the free PlayerXtreme app.

WebM files are commonly supported for web videos in places like YouTube, but your iPhone’s media player won’t be able to play WebM files directly – you’ll need a third-party app for that.

Our devices are constantly trying to funnel us to their proprietary media playing services. But in a world of myriad formats, your media player may not fill all your needs.

For playing the WebM format, an open media file type that was designed for web use, the PlayerXtreme app for an iPhone is ideal, boasting a user-friendly interface and a free version to download.

Here’s how to get started using the app so you can start playing your WebM files on an iPhone.

How to play WebM files on your iPhone



1. Open the App Store.

2. Search “PlayerXtreme.”

3. Click on “PlayerXtreme Media Player.” There is a free version with in-app purchases and a Pro version for $US6.99. Download the free version.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You may find you want to opt for the features of the Pro version later, which include perks like having a max playback volume greater than 100%.

4. Once installed, open the PlayerXtreme app.

5. Go to “Network,” in the bottom right corner.

6. Upload your files from the options provided, including from a Mac or PC, via USB cable, or from the internet.

Emma Witman/Business Insider One of the app’s most user-friendly features is providing clear-cut instructions on how to add files to your library for each Network option.

7. Your uploaded WebM files will now be available to play in the app’s Library, which is accessible via the bottom left tab in the app.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can find and view your WebM files in the app’s Library tab.

