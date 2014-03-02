Here's The Educational But Insanely Fun iPhone Game Everyone Is Playing: 'Threes!'

The latest iPhone game dominating the app charts is Threes!.
It’s an educational game but highly addictive, particularly for people who like maths.
Players must earn as many points as they can by lining up numbered cards.
Connect a ‘1’ or ‘2’ to create a ‘3’. After that, cards of “3” or higher can only be connected to their matching doubles.
For example: a “3” can only be paired with another “3” to make a “6”, a “6” can only be matched with a “6” to make “12” etc.
It costs $US1.99 to download for iPhone. Interested in learning more?
The cards will immediately appear on screen. Swipe in any direction to have each card connect. The two '3' cards at the bottom can connect by swiping up or down.
The goal is to match two cards labelled '24' to get a '48' and then combine two '48' cards to make '96'. These combinations will give you a high score.
You'll be taken to the options menu after every round. You'll be able to adjust music and sound effects as well as conserve battery power.
