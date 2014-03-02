Here's The Educational But Insanely Fun iPhone Game Everyone Is Playing: 'Threes!'

The latest iPhone game dominating the app charts is Threes!.

It’s an educational game but highly addictive, particularly for people who like maths.

Players must earn as many points as they can by lining up numbered cards.

Connect a ‘1’ or ‘2’ to create a ‘3’. After that, cards of “3” or higher can only be connected to their matching doubles.

For example: a “3” can only be paired with another “3” to make a “6”, a “6” can only be matched with a “6” to make “12” etc.

It costs $US1.99 to download for iPhone. Interested in learning more?

