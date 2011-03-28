How To Play Stupid Zombies: 3 Stars On Levels 1-60 In Chapter 1, Stage 1

Looking for another Angry Birds fix?



Well, drop the lame birds and pick up the zombies—Stupid Zombies, that is. You’d think that killing “stupid” undead beings would be easier than knocking off a few “angry” vertebrates, but it’s actually more challenging—and more fun!

Who wouldn’t enjoy killing zombies with a shotgun blast and watching their heads roll?

Armed with a shotgun and a strategic mind, your goal is to take out all the living dead with as few bullets as possible, trying to achieve the highest possible score and gain 3 stars for each level. It’s a little harder than pulling back on a slingshot and catapulting a bird at your targets—you need to utilise angles and bounces, just like a game a pool on a billiards table. In geometry speak, it’s called angles of reflection.

Check out the figure below. Suppose your bullet is striking the flat plane, bouncing off. Angle 1 would be your angle of incidence and angle 2 would be your angle of reflection. In this example, the angle of incidence is equal to the angle of reflection, which conforms to the law of physics, where m(angle1) = m(angle2).

Now, in the following figure, imagine your bullet bouncing off not one flat plane, but two. It’s reflecting off the 90° right angle, m(angle0), which makes the original path (PQ) parallel to the second bounce line (MN), i.e. PQ||MN. Therefore, since the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection, m(angle1) = m(angle2) and m(angle3) = m(angle4).

Once you get passed right angles, things get a little tricky, but that’s half the fun of Stupid Zombies! When you accumulate enough stars, you unlock new game stages, and in the later levels, there’s even buttons that open and close off various sections in the level, which need to be manipulated at just the right time to gain access to the zombies. The more you play, the more challenging it gets.

The game was first available in January on the iTunes App Store for $0.99 from GameResort (there’s also a free version), and has recently made its way onto the Android Market (free) and Mac App Store ($2.99). Check them out and have some zombie-killing fun! Below is the entire gameplay (in two videos) for Stupid Zombies on Mac OS X. It includes all 60 levels in Chapter 1, Stage 1, with 3 stars awarded for each level.

Chapter 1, Stage 1, Levels 1-30 (3 Stars Each)

1-1 : 1 shot : 16,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 0:04]

1-2 : 1 shot : 17,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 0:20]

1-3 : 1 shot : 16,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 0:38]

1-4 : 3 shots : 11,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 0:55]

1-5 : 1 shot : 14,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 1:08]

1-6 : 1 shot : 16,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 1:23]

1-7 : 1 shot : 16,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 1:43]

1-8 : 1 shot : 23,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 2:07]

1-9 : 3 shots : 24,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 2:18]

1-10 : 1 shot : 16,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 2:46]

1-11 : 2 shots : 32,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 3:00]

1-12 : 1 shot : 18,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 3:19]

1-13 : 1 shot : 17,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 3:34]

1-14 : 1 shot : 18,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 3:46]

1-15 : 3 shots : 24,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 3:59]

1-16 : 1 shot : 16,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 4:12]

1-17 : 1 shot : 19,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 4:24]

1-18 : 1 shot : 20,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 4:36]

1-19 : 2 shots : 26,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 4:50]

1-20 : 2 shots : 22,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 5:10]

1-21 : 1 shot : 16,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 5:36]

1-22 : 2 shots : 16,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 5:57]

1-23 : 1 shot : 18,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 6:14]

1-24 : 1 shot : 16,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 6:28]

1-25 : 1 shot : 15,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 6:41]

1-26 : 1 shot : 23,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 6:54]

1-27 : 1 shot : 15,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 7:08]

1-28 : 1 shot : 20,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 7:25]

1-29 : 1 shot : 18,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 7:39]

1-30 : 1 shot : 15,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 7:54]

Chapter 1, Stage 1, Levels 31-60 (3 Stars Each)



1-31 : 1 shot : 20,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 0:00]

1-32 : 2 shots : 23,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 0:13]

1-33 : 1 shot : 16,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 0:27]

1-34 : 1 shot : 27,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 0:44]

1-35 : 4 shots : 16,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 0:59]

1-36 : 2 shots : 19,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 1:14]

1-37 : 1 shot : 15,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 1:34]

1-38 : 1 shot : 18,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 1:53]

1-39 : 1 shot : 18,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 2:08]

1-40 : 1 shot : 17,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 2:21] stage unlocked

1-41 : 1 shot : 15,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 2:33]

1-42 : 1 shot : 18,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 2:43]

1-43 : 1 shot : 13,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 2:54]

1-44 : 3 shots : 12,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 3:10]

1-45 : 2 shots : 16,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 3:33]

1-46 : 3 shots : 10,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 3:47]

1-47 : 1 shot : 23,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 4:02]

1-48 : 1 shot : 18,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 4:14]

1-49 : 2 shots : 20,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 4:24]

1-50 : 1 shot : 21,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 4:42]

1-51 : 1 shot : 21,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 4:56]

1-52 : 1 shot : 19,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 5:13]

1-53 : 1 shot : 19,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 5:28]

1-54 : 1 shot : 19,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 5:42]

1-55 : 1 shot : 22,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 6:01]

1-56 : 1 shot : 19,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 6:13]

1-57 : 3 shots : 29,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 6:26]

1-58 : 2 shots : 24,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 6:49]

1-59 : 2 shots : 22,500 pts : 3 stars [@ 7:08]

1-60 : 1 shot : 17,000 pts : 3 stars [@ 7:24] stage unlocked

