You Can Now Take Your Rage Out On Flappy Bird By Squishing Him To Death

Flappy Bird has sat atop the app store charts for the past week and the game is driving people crazy. The game is simple: tap the screen a few times to navigate a pixelated bird through a series of pipes. If you hit an obstacle just once, you lose. But it’s devilishly difficult — and it drives players crazy.

Now, there is another game that could help relieve your stress: Squishy Bird. It looks just like Flappy Bird but you get to crush your feathered friend over and over again. Play the game here and watch it in action below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.